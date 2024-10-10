Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2024) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is excited to announce it has signed a franchisee for the Niagara Falls region of Ontario for its Via Cibo brand, serving fast casual Italian street food made with the best traditional ingredients for those looking for fast, fresh food that respects tradition and comes from a chef driven culinary experience.

"When Via Cibo was acquired earlier this year, it had real potential to grow and become a real player in the Italian fast casual space. Our area developer Scott Grandin also saw this potential and immediately moved on the opportunity to become its Ontario area developer and committed to 15 new locations for the brand. Today we are very pleased to announce that in just 5 short months the first step towards those 15 locations has been taken with the signing of a new franchisee for the Niagara Falls region of Ontario," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly.

"The Niagara Falls region has a growing and vibrant community, and a very engaged local economy that lends itself to the adoption of supporting local business. It has a bustling tourism industry, which attracts millions of visitors annually from around the world. Known for its breathtaking natural beauty, the area also boasts a vibrant local culture and thriving food scene. With a steady influx of international tourists seeking unique dining experiences, Via Cibo, an Italian restaurant offering authentic flavors would stand out as a premium option. Additionally, Niagara's close proximity to local vineyards and fresh agricultural products enhances the opportunity to create seasonal, farm-to-table Italian dishes. The combination of these factors makes Niagara Falls a promising market for Via Cibo."

"Our approach has always been to focus on the development and growth of emerging brands in the food sector. Via Cibo fits that criteria and we look forward to continuing its growth and expanding its footprint not only in Ontario but in Western Canada as well. It is anticipated that our franchising program will continue to drive both the top line and bottom line of the company."



"With 376 contractually committed retail locations from area developers across all emerging brands in the Happy Belly Portfolio-whether in the pipeline, under construction, or already opened-our team is focused on sourcing and reviewing real estate, evaluating franchisee applications, and collaborating closely with area developers to drive the growth of our asset-light franchising model. As each store opens across our portfolio, our Happy Belly footprint expands. With five (5) of our restaurant brands currently having store locations under simultaneous construction, we look forward to announcing several openings of multiple brands throughout 2024-2025 as we continue to sign franchise agreements and secure prime real estate locations for our franchisees across Canada."



About Via Cibo

Via Cibo, an all-franchised system, is an asset-light entity with established street-front real estate locations in both Ontario and Alberta. Authentic Italian Street food, made with the best traditional ingredients for those looking for fast, fresh food that respects tradition via a chef driven full-service restaurant without the full service. At Via Cibo you can enjoy an authentic Italian meal that does not require hours of your time or a great amount of money. Via Cibo is a fast casual restaurant which offers an experience tailored to your needs. Order from one of our greeters and our servers deliver your fresh authentic dishes to your table in under 10min. Via Cibo is the Italian food Italians talk about. Our kitchen is open, smell the food, watch the cooks, have a bite with friends and share in our love for food!



Franchising Information

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands, led by Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer and Shawn Moniz, Chief Operating Officer.





