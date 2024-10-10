Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.10.2024 13:06 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Clario and PathAI Collaborate to Deliver Integrated Solution for GI Clinical Trials

Partnership combines revolutionary digital pathology and endoscopy solutions, enhancing drug development for IBD and other GI disorders

  • Strategic Partnership: Streamlined, single-vendor solution improves diagnostic accuracy, boosts efficiency, and enables reliable turnaround times in gastrointestinal (GI) clinical trials.

  • Advanced GI Solutions: Enhances trial efficiency with AI-powered solutions, including reading for ulcerative colitis (UC) from Clario and histopathology services from PathAI.

  • Integrated Workflow: Combines endoscopic and histopathology endpoints with simplified processes for CROs, sponsors, and investigational sites.

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clario, a leading provider of endpoint data solutions to the clinical trials industry, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with PathAI, a leader in AI-powered digital pathology solutions aimed at improving diagnostic accuracy and efficiency. This collaboration offers a single-vendor solution for efficient anatomical pathology services and next-generation video endoscopy analysis.

Clario

This co-delivery model streamlines endoscopic and histopathology endpoints to improve efficiency in global GI studies. CROs and sponsors will benefit from an end-to-end process that covers training, logistics, tissue processing, slide digitization, image analysis, and data transfers all with the medical and scientific oversight of our experts. Sites will experience simplified workflows with improved training, reporting, and document management.

"At Clario we have long been at the forefront of supporting GI clinical trials, and we are excited to augment our strengths with PathAI's capabilities in the area of discovery and patient care," said Marcela Vieira, M.D., Clario's Medical Director of Gastroenterology. "The combination of endoscopy and histopathology promises to unlock new avenues for clinical research, and we are proud to be in this leadership position with our partners at PathAI."

Clario has extensive experience in GI trials, having supported over 130 studies through advanced imaging solutions like endoscopy, MRI, and ultrasound. Their scientists and technologies help reduce site burden and enhance trial efficiency with AI-supported reading for UC and HD-video endoscopy support.

PathAI bolsters the partnership with its expert GI pathologist network and cutting-edge anatomical pathology services while optimizing specimen handling and histological assessments. Their AI-powered tools enhance UC assessment, minimize variability in histological scoring, and expedite biomarker discovery.

"We're thrilled to partner with Clario to provide a cutting-edge solution for IBD clinical trials," said Matt Grow, Chief Business Officer & President of Biopharma at PathAI. "Our collaboration will offer an integrated approach in histology and endoscopy for assessing therapeutic efficacy, accelerating biomarker discovery and therapy development in IBD."

About Clario

Clario is a leading provider of endpoint data solutions to the clinical trials industry, generating high-quality clinical evidence for our pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device partners. We offer comprehensive evidence generation solutions that combine eCOA, cardiac solutions, medical imaging, precision motion, and respiratory endpoints.

For more than 50 years, Clario has delivered deep scientific expertise and broad endpoint technologies to help transform lives around the world. Our endpoint data solutions have supported over 26,000 clinical trials in more than 100 countries. Our global team of science, technology, and operational experts have supported over 60% of all FDA drug approvals since 2012.

For more information, visit Clario.com or follow on LinkedIn.

About PathAI

Headquartered in Boston, PathAI is the only AI-focused technology company providing comprehensive precision pathology solutions, from wet lab services to algorithm deployment for clinical trials and laboratory use. Rigorously trained and validated with over 15 million annotations, its AI-powered models optimize pathology sample analysis, improving efficiency and accuracy in interpretation while gauging therapeutic efficacy and accelerating drug development for complex diseases.

For more information, visit pathai.com

Media Contact:
media@clario.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1677749/Clario_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clario-and-pathai-collaborate-to-deliver-integrated-solution-for-gi-clinical-trials-302271884.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.