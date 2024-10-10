Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DYPC | ISIN: US0213691035 | Ticker-Symbol: 8A2
Tradegate
07.10.24
11:53 Uhr
86,50 Euro
-0,50
-0,57 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
86,5087,0013:17
86,5087,0008:00
PR Newswire
10.10.2024 13:06 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Altair Engineering Names Cimatron, part of Sandvik Group, as Global Channel Partner

Cimatron to offer Altair Inspire's injection molding and metal forming simulation solutions

TROY, Mich., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, has appointed Cimatron Ltd., part of Sandvik Group, as a new global channel partner. Cimatron will amplify the reach of Altair's unique design and simulation solutions within the Altair® HyperWorks® platform. These solutions - particularly Altair's injection molding and metal forming solutions, Altair® Inspire Mold and Altair® Inspire Form - are designed to revolutionize the manufacturing industry.

Altair has named Cimatron, part of Sandvik Group, as a new global channel partner, amplifying the reach of Altair's design and simulation solutions.

"The collaboration will introduce Altair technology to customers that might not currently be using any simulation or data analytics tools, helping them compete more effectively in a global marketplace defined by cutting-edge digital transformation," said Pavan Kumar, senior vice president, global indirect business, Altair. "Cimatron is an outstanding addition to our channel partner ecosystem, and we look forward to seeing how customers in the manufacturing space will benefit from this partnership."

"Cimatron has deep roots in the global mold, tool, and die business. Our customers have been searching for modern tools to validate their tool designs to reduce the time and costs of physical tryouts," said Dan Marinac, acting president, Cimatron. "Combining Cimatron's and Altair's technology will boost customer productivity and help users create higher quality, more efficient products for all manufacturing sectors."

Cimatron searched for the ideal fit to bring "virtual prove out" to its world-class mold and die design solutions. "Enabling digital twin means modeling, simulating, improving and exploring design alternatives," Marinac said. "Predicting and avoiding manufacturing defects such as filling, packing, sink marks, meld/weld lines, cooling, warpage, windage, forming, cracks/splits, wrinkles, surface defects, and springback will save our customers time and money. Altair's technology reduces the learning curve and puts the power of simulation into the hands of toolmakers without the need for CAE specialists."

Founded in 1982, Cimatron develops and distributes CAD/CAM software for the manufacturing industry. Cimatron caters to all manufacturing sectors, offering specialized solutions for mold and die makers, as well as solutions for 2.5-5-Axis production milling and turning. Cimatron has subsidiaries in Asia, North America, and Europe, and works with certified independent service providers in over 40 countries worldwide.

Altair works with a global network of channel and technology partners. To learn more or to become a partner, visit https://altair.com/altair-partners.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world - all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media contacts


Altair Corporate

Altair Investor Relations

Bridget Hagan

Stephen Palmtag

+1.216.769.2658

+1.669.328.9111

corp-newsroom@altair.com

ir@altair.com



Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa


Charlotte Hartmann


+49 (7031) 3095 6990-0


emea-newsroom@altair.com


About Cimatron

Since 1982, Cimatron has provided toolmakers with a fully-integrated end-to-end solution for designing and manufacturing tools including molds, dies, and electrodes, as well as programming any CNC and EDM machine for molds, dies, plates, and discrete manufacturing. Cimatron has subsidiaries in North America, Europe, and Asia, and works with certified independent service providers in over 40 countries worldwide. Designed and developed by manufacturers and toolmakers with a wealth of experience on the shop floor, Cimatron's product lines are easy to learn and intuitive for the professionals who use them. To learn more, please visit www.cimatron.com.

Media contacts


Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions

Cimatron Ltd

Holly Keating

Emmanuel Maurice

+46 26 26 00 00

+33 672.050.941

holly.keating@sandvik.com

marketing@cimatron.com

Altair

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2527002/Altair___Cimatron___Global_Channel_Partner.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421069/Altair_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/altair-names-cimatron-part-of-sandvik-group-as-global-channel-partner-302272293.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.