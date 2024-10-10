Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
PR Newswire
10.10.2024 13:18 Uhr
64 Leser
CEAT Specialty Appoints Guilherme Martinelli as Country Head for Brazil

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CEAT Specialty is excited to announce the appointment of Guilherme Martinelli as the new Country Manager for Brazil. Guilherme brings over 7 years of experience in driving sales across the Off-the-Road (OTR) and Agricultural (Agri) tyre segments, with a deep understanding of both OEM and aftermarket sectors.

CEAT Specialty Appoints Guilherme Martinelli as Country Head for Brazil (PRNewsfoto/CEAT Specialty)

In his new role at CEAT Specialty, Guilherme's expertise will be key in driving growth and expanding the brand's presence in Brazil, one of the most dynamic markets in Latin America. His leadership will help strengthen partnerships and further establish CEAT Specialty as a leading brand of tyres for agricultural, construction, and industrial applications.

Guilherme will oversee all sales operations in Brazil, guiding the company's efforts to deliver durable and reliable tyres that meet the toughest demands of the industry. His leadership marks an important step in CEAT Specialty's strategy to expand its presence in key markets and strengthen its reputation as a trusted partner for premium tyres.

This appointment underscores CEAT Specialty's continued dedication to delivering innovative products that guarantee exceptional performance across a wide range of industries.

About CEAT Specialty

Established in 1924 at Turin, Italy, CEAT journeyed to India in 1958, and has gone on to become, one of India's leading tyre manufacturers, with a global footprint spanning over 130 countries. With customer centricity being the guiding principle for all actions, CEAT is continually investing in customer service and R&D to deliver the highest quality products. CEAT follows Total Quality Management - TQM, which is its commitment to continuous improvement. The Deming Grand Prize in 2024 made CEAT the world's first tyre brand to win such a recognition and it is a testament to this commitment.

CEAT Specialty is CEAT's division for off-highway (OTR and Agricultural) tyres.

To learn more about CEAT Specialty, please visit https://www.ceatspecialty.com/

Follow CEAT Specialty on:

https://www.instagram.com/ceatspecialtybrasil/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ceat-specialty-brasil/

Media Contact:

Rene Lopez
CEAT Specialty
caminoaudiovisual@outlook.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2526639/CEAT_Specialty_Guilherme_Martinelli.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2400010/4676546/CEAT_Specialty_Logo.jpg

CEAT Specialty Logo (PRNewsfoto/CEAT Specialty)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ceat-specialty-appoints-guilherme-martinelli-as-country-head-for-brazil-302272861.html

