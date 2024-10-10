Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
10.10.2024 13:18 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CloudM unveils Migrate 4.0: redefining the data migration landscape with a user-centric approach

MANCHESTER, England, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudM, established in 2008, proudly introduces CloudM Migrate 4.0, an innovative update designed to transform the way businesses manage data migrations. This latest release is more than just an upgrade-it represents a fundamental shift in the data migration industry, driven by CloudM's deep expertise and commitment to customer success. Over the past 16 years, CloudM has facilitated over 80 million successful migrations, solidifying its reputation as a market leader in cloud data management.

Why the change? How users benefit from CloudM's expertise

CloudM's decision to overhaul the user interface (UI) and enhance core functionalities stems from its unwavering focus on the end user. With decades of experience and customer feedback guiding the redesign, Migrate 4.0 introduces a more intuitive, streamlined process. This update makes data migrations faster, simpler, and less labor-intensive, helping businesses complete migrations with minimal downtime and effort.

The cloud migration market is growing at an exceptional rate, projected to reach $806.41 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 28.24%. This growth is being driven by key sectors such as finance, healthcare, and retail, which are increasingly leveraging cloud technologies to streamline operations and enhance customer experiences (Mordor Intelligence).

A story of innovation in the data migration industry

Since its founding in 2008, CloudM has led the way in transforming data migration. Often viewed as a labor-intensive process, cloud migration has seen a surge in demand driven by mergers, acquisitions, and digital transformation projects. Many businesses still struggle with tools that are complex and require significant manual oversight and expertise.

CloudM recognized these challenges early on and revolutionized the process with its cloud-based solutions, allowing businesses to migrate everything from user data and email to critical files with ease. Migrate 4.0 is the culmination of years of innovation, feedback, and a mission to simplify the cloud migration experience.

The numbers speak for themselves

With over 80 million successful migrations completed for businesses of all sizes-from startups to global enterprises-CloudM has proven itself as a trusted partner in cloud migrations. These numbers highlight its extensive reach and the trust businesses place in CloudM during pivotal digital transformation initiatives, such as moving to Google Workspace or Microsoft 365. With the release of Migrate 4.0, CloudM expects these numbers to rise as businesses continue to reap the benefits of more efficient and streamlined migration processes.

Migrate 4.0: efficiency meets simplicity

At the heart of Migrate 4.0 is a revamped, intuitive UI designed to make migrations smoother than ever before. The shift to a project-and-batch-based model simplifies migration management, reducing manual intervention and streamlining connections between source and destination platforms.

"We designed Migrate 4.0 to reflect our commitment to evolving with our customers' needs," says Donna Torres, Managing Director of CloudM. "With more than 80 million migrations under our belt, we've learned what works and what doesn't. Our new UI and feature enhancements will save businesses time and resources."

Shaun Richards, Product Manager at CloudM, adds: "The switch to a project-and-batch-based model in Migrate 4.0 is a game changer. This conceptual shift unlocks new opportunities for efficient migration management, and the feedback from beta testers has been incredibly positive."

For more details on the new features and capabilities introduced in Migrate 4.0, refer to the official release notes.

  • Learn more about: CloudM migrate.
  • Read the launch product release blog.
  • For more information, contact marketing@cloudm.io.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cloudm-unveils-migrate-4-0-redefining-the-data-migration-landscape-with-a-user-centric-approach-302272859.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
