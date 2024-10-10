Rayzon Solar currently has 4 GW of PV module manufacturing capacity and plans to add 3 GW by December, followed by another 5 GW by September 2025. This will increase its cumulative module capacity to 12 GW per year. The company also plans to build a 1. 2 GW cell line by the end of 2025. From pv magazine India Gujarat-based Rayzon Solar has revealed that it will expand its solar module manufacturing capacity from 4 GW to 12 GW per year by September 2025. Vineet Tyagi, head of sales for North India at Rayzon Solar, told pv magazine at REI Expo 2024 in early October that the company plans to add ...

