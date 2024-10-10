Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2024) - Celly Nutrition Corp. ("Celly Nu" or the "Company")") announces the release of its unbuzzd powder sticks in an 18-pack format, now available on Amazon.com for $59.99. The Company launched a 3-pack format earlier this year.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10453/226205_beee1145d48ce9e9_001full.jpg

unbuzzd is a supplement designed to support the body's natural processes after alcohol consumption. Conveniently packaged in slim, portable stick packs, unbuzzd can be easily carried in a pocket or purse, making it the perfect companion for any occasion-whether it's after a night out, a long day, or an early morning. unbuzzd is designed for easy absorption within 15-30 minutes of consumption. Simply mix the powder with water and enjoy!

Key benefits of unbuzzd (ready-to-mix) include:

Support Natural Processes: Contains ingredients that may assist the body's natural alcohol metabolism.

Convenient Format: Easy-to-use powder sticks for on-the-go use.

Vitamin and Mineral Blend: Formulated with a mix of vitamins and minerals.

Hydration Support: Hydrates and replenishes the body's electrolytes.

"We are excited to launch unbuzzd on Amazon, giving us direct access to a broad audience looking for an innovative post-drinking recovery supplement," said John Duffy, CEO of Celly Nutrition. "The 18-pack option is suitable for various occasions and retail displays, aligning with today's consumer needs."

The leadership team at Celly Nu brings unmatched expertise, with Kevin Harrington, strategic advisor to Celly Nu, , and Dr. Eric Hoskins, director of Celly Nu, and a Rhodes Scholar and former Minister of Health for Ontario.

Celly Nutrition plans to expand the product line in 2025 with 12oz ready-to-drink (RTD) cans, providing even more convenient options for consumers.

unbuzzd is now available on Amazon.com.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10453/226205_beee1145d48ce9e9_002full.jpg

ABOUT CELLY NUTRITION CORP.:

Celly Nutrition stands as a pioneering force in the wellness and recovery supplement landscape. With a commitment to innovation and quality, the company has secured an exclusive global licensing agreement with Quantum Biopharma Ltd., harnessing cutting-edge alcohol metabolizing technology for recreational uses. This strategic move positions Celly Nutrition as a leader in the development of science-driven solutions designed to enhance individual health and recovery processes, marking a new era in the support of responsible alcohol consumption.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. "Forward-looking information" includes, the expansion of product line with 12oz ready-to-drink (RTD) cans in 2025, the stated claims about product benefits and effectiveness; and statements about market potential and consumer demand.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including the Company having the ability to realize the expansion of product line with 12oz ready-to-drink (RTD) cans in 2025; the Company having the ability to realize upon the stated claims of product benefits and effectiveness; and the Company having the ability to realize upon its stated claims of market potential and consumer demand.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, the Company's inability to realize the expansion of product line with 12oz ready-to-drink (RTD) cans in 2025; the Company's inability to realize upon the stated claims of product benefits and effectiveness; and the Company's inability to realize upon its stated claims of market potential and consumer demand.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Company makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about unbuzzd. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated any claims regarding unbuzzd. The efficacy of such products have not been confirmed by approved research. Rigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. No clinical trials for the use of the Company's proposed products have been conducted. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential products do not imply that the Company verified such in clinical trials or that the Company will complete such trials.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226205

SOURCE: Celly Nutrition Corp.