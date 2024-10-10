Delta Air Lines Announces September Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Delivering industry-leading operational and financial performance year-to-date
Expect record December quarter revenue and an 11% - 13% operating margin, expanding over prior year
Generating strong Return on Invested Capital, exceeding cost of capital by 5 points
Upgraded to investment grade credit rating by Fitch, recognizing continued progression on debt reduction
ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) today reported financial results for the September quarter and provided its outlook for the December quarter. Highlights of the September quarter, including both GAAP and adjusted metrics, are on page five and incorporated here.
"Thanks to the exceptional work of the entire Delta team, we continue to lead the industry operationally and financially, with a double-digit operating margin and nearly $3 billion of free cash flow generation year-to-date. In recognition of the outstanding efforts of our employees this year, we have accrued almost $1 billion of profit sharing towards the upcoming February payout," said Ed Bastian, Delta's chief executive officer.
"With an improving industry backdrop and strong demand for travel on Delta, we are positioned to finish the year strong. We expect our December quarter pre-tax profit to grow 30 percent over last year to $1.4 billion, which would mark one of the most profitable fourth quarters in our history."
September Quarter 2024 GAAP Financial Results
- Operating revenue of $15.7 billion
- Operating income of $1.4 billion with an operating margin of 8.9 percent
- Pre-tax income of $1.6 billion with a pre-tax margin of 10.0 percent
- Earnings per share of $1.97
- Operating cash flow of $1.3 billion
- Payments on debt and finance lease obligations of $263 million
- Total debt and finance lease obligations of $17.7 billion at quarter end
September Quarter 2024 Non-GAAP Financial Results (including the impact of the CrowdStrike-caused outage)
- Operating revenue of $14.6 billion
- Operating income of $1.4 billion with an operating margin of 9.4 percent
- Pre-tax income of $1.3 billion with a pre-tax margin of 8.6 percent
- Earnings per share of $1.50
- Operating cash flow of $1.3 billion
- Free cash flow of $95 million, $2.7 billion year-to-date
- Adjusted debt to EBITDAR of 2.9x
Financial Impact Of The CrowdStrike-Caused Outage
On August 8, Delta disclosed the financial impact of the CrowdStrike-caused outage for the September quarter. The direct revenue impact of the incident was approximately $380 million, primarily driven by refunding customers for cancelled flights and providing customer compensation in the form of cash and SkyMiles. The non-fuel expense impact was $170 million, primarily due to customer expense reimbursements and crew-related costs. Fuel expense was $50 million lower than it would have been as a result of the 7,000 flight cancellations over the five-day period.
CrowdStrike-Caused Outage Impact on 3Q24
Operating Margin
(2.3) pts
Earnings Per Share
(45)¢
Year-Over-Year Metrics
Total Revenue
(2.6) pts
ASMs
(1.5) pts
TRASM
(1.1) pts
Non-Fuel CASM
3.2 pts
Financial Guidance1
4Q24 Forecast
Total Revenue YoY
Up 2% - 4%
Operating Margin
11% - 13%
Earnings Per Share
$1.60 - $1.85
1Non-GAAP measures; Refer to Non-GAAP reconciliations for historical comparison figures
Additional metrics for financial modeling can be found in the Supplemental Information section under Quarterly Results on ir.delta.com.
Revenue Environment and Outlook
"Through the September quarter, unit revenue growth improved sequentially in all geographic entities, reflecting an improved equilibrium between demand and supply as industry growth moderated," said Glen Hauenstein, Delta's president.
"For the December quarter, we expect the improved trends to continue and bookings for the holiday period are strong. We anticipate a 1 point impact to total unit revenue from reduced travel demand around the election. With this, total revenue growth is expected to be up 2 percent to 4 percent compared to prior year on capacity growth of 3 percent to 4 percent. Industry supply growth continues to rationalize, positioning Delta well in the final quarter of the year and as we move into 2025."
- Unit revenue growth improved sequentially through the September quarter: Delta delivered September quarter revenue of $14.6 billion, including the $380 million impact from the CrowdStrike-caused outage. Adjusted total unit revenue (TRASM) was down 3.6 percent versus 2023, including a 1.1 point impact from the outage. In the month of September, Domestic and Transatlantic unit revenue growth inflected positive.
- Diversified revenue streams driving Delta's differentiation: Delta's diversified revenue base, led primarily by premium and loyalty, made up 57 percent of total revenue in the September quarter. Premium revenue growth continued to outpace main cabin in Domestic and International. Total loyalty revenue grew 6 percent year-over-year driven by award redemptions and growth in co-brand card spend. American Express remuneration was $1.8 billion, 6 percent higher than the September quarter of 2023. Cargo revenue grew 27 percent over prior year on international volume strength.
- International trends positive, led by Transatlantic: International demand remains strong with trends improving through the quarter in Transatlantic and Latin. Transatlantic unit revenues inflected positive in the month of September as Paris demand rebounded following the Olympics. Latin America revenue benefited from the continued maturation of Delta's joint venture with LATAM in South America. Network restoration continues in the Pacific, with double-digit revenue growth driven by travel to South Korea and Japan.
- Corporate sales growth continues: Managed corporate travel sales* were up 7 percent over the September quarter of 2023, with double-digit growth in the tech, media and banking sectors. Recent corporate survey results indicate that 85 percent of companies expect their travel spend to increase in 2025.
*Corporate travel sales represent the revenue from tickets sold to corporate contracted customers, including tickets for travel during and beyond the referenced time period
Cost Performance and Outlook
"For the December quarter, we expect to return to year-over-year earnings growth and margin expansion with an outlook for December quarter earnings of $1.60 to $1.85 per share on an 11 percent to 13 percent operating margin," said Dan Janki, Delta's chief financial officer. "Our teams are consistently running a great operation, enabling us to drive efficiency and deliver non-fuel unit cost growth of low-single-digits for the year, consistent with our outlook at the start of the year."
September Quarter 2024 Cost Performance
- Operating expense of $14.3 billion and adjusted operating expense of $13.2 billion
- Adjusted non-fuel costs of $10.1 billion
- Non-fuel CASM was 13.30¢, an increase of 5.7 percent year-over-year
- Adjusted fuel expense of $2.8 billion was down 6 percent year-over-year
- Adjusted fuel price of $2.53 per gallon decreased 9 percent year-over-year with a refinery loss of 3¢ per gallon
- Fuel efficiency, defined as gallons per 1,000 ASMs, was 14.4, a 0.8 percent improvement year-over-year
Balance Sheet, Cash and Liquidity
"Strong cash generation has supported debt repayment of $2.4 billion year-to-date, bringing gross leverage to less than 3 times," Janki said. "During the quarter, we achieved a meaningful milestone with our balance sheet receiving an upgrade to investment grade from Fitch. Delta is now investment-grade rated at Moody's and Fitch, and one notch away at S&P with a positive outlook."
- Adjusted net debt of $18.7 billion at September quarter end, a reduction of $2.9 billion from the end of 2023
- Payments on debt and finance lease obligations for the September quarter of $263 million
- Weighted average interest rate of 4.3 percent with 94 percent fixed rate debt and 6 percent variable rate debt
- Adjusted operating cash flow in the September quarter of $1.3 billion, and with gross capital expenditures of $1.3 billion, free cash flow was $95 million
- Air Traffic Liability ended the quarter at $8.3 billion
September Quarter 2024 Highlights
Operations, Network and Fleet
- Operated the most on-time airline year-to-date, leading competitive set in on-time departures and arrivals and network peers in completion factor1
- Took delivery of 27 aircraft year-to-date and nine in the September quarter, including the A321neo, A330-900 and A350-900
- Building on record performance in 2024, Delta announced its Transatlantic summer schedule for 2025, offering over 700 weekly flights to 33 destinations, including seven new routes
- Signed codeshare agreements with Scandinavian Airlines System (SAS), expanding connection opportunities between North America and Scandinavia, and with Saudia Airlines, building on the existing relationship and expanding destination options between North America and the Arabian Peninsula
- Announced first-ever nonstop service from SLC - ICN beginning next summer, growing Delta's global network and providing connections to key destinations across Asia
- Introduced five new routes from Austin, Texas, beginning in March 2025, providing customers with more options than ever before
- Announced five new routes including two new destinations to Mexico this winter, building on Delta's partnership with Aeromexico and increasing connectivity to popular Mexican destinations
Culture and People
- Accrued $320 million in profit sharing during the quarter, resulting in $964 million accrued year-to-date
- Earned Great Place To Work® Certification for the sixth consecutive year based on the Trust Index survey of Delta Employees
- Recognized on the 2024 PEOPLE Companies That Care List, the only airline to make the list
- Named No. 1 in the Forbes 2024 list of America's Best Employers for New Grads
- Achieved the No. 2 spot on the Indeed Workplace Wellbeing 100, an index of public companies that excel in employee wellbeing and outperform the market
- Ranked No. 6 on the Forbes list of America's Best Employers for Tech Workers
- Contributed $500,000 to the American Red Cross to support Hurricane Helene relief efforts
- 900+ Delta people volunteered across the U.S. on 9/11 with the 9/11 Day organization to assemble meals for Americans facing food insecurity
Customer Experience and Loyalty
- Expanded the introduction of fast, free Wi-Fi for SkyMiles members with over 90 percent of domestic mainline network now equipped
- Completed the new Delta One Lounge in LAX (opened to customers October 10), spanning over 10,000 square feet, the second Delta One Lounge debuted in 2024, with a lounge now available at both ends of JFK - LAX flights
- Expanded Delta Sync seatback product to over 330 aircraft in the first year since its debut
- Rolled out Delta Premium Select on select transcontinental flights in September with continued rollout throughout the remainder of the year
- Debuted Delta Business Traveler, a complimentary program that provides individual business travelers with exclusive offers from Delta and partners
- Named official airline of the WNBA, transporting all 12 of the league's teams throughout the regular season and playoffs
- Expanded Global Corporate Priority benefits program to include LATAM Airlines, further enhancing the travel experience for business customers
Environmental, Social and Governance
- Partnered with Flint Hills Resources to develop a 30-million gallon per year Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blending facility in Minneapolis (MSP), Delta's second largest hub
- Elevated partnership with Greater MSP and Minnesota SAF Hub by sponsoring the first ever SAF delivered to MSP airport, which was used for the inaugural SAF flight from MSP - LGA as part of Climate Week
- Delta's Carbon Council led cross-enterprise initiatives, saving over 16 million gallons of fuel year-to-date via weight reductions, speed optimization and lowering Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) utilization
- Held the inaugural Sustainable Skies Challenge, a project in partnership with Junior Achievement (JA) Europe aimed to formulate innovative sustainable aviation solutions among young European students
- Hosted annual Women Inspiring the Next Generation (WING) flight, bringing 130 girls to NASA's Kennedy Space Center on a flight operated entirely by women, exposing girls to career opportunities in aviation
1FlightStats preliminary data for Delta flights mainline system, Delta's competitive set (AA, UA, B6, AS, WN, and DL) and Delta's network peers (AA, UA, and DL) from Jan 1 - Sep 30, 2024. On-time is defined as A0
September Quarter 2024 Results
September quarter results have been adjusted primarily for the third-party refinery sales and unrealized gains/losses on investments as described in the reconciliations in Note A.
GAAP
$
%
($ in millions except per share and unit costs)
3Q24
3Q23
Operating income
1,397
1,984
(587)
(30) %
Operating margin
8.9 %
12.8 %
(3.9) pts
(30) %
Pre-tax income
1,561
1,521
40
3 %
Pre-tax margin
10.0 %
9.8 %
0.2 pts
2 %
Net income
1,272
1,108
164
15 %
Diluted earnings per share
1.97
1.72
0.25
15 %
Operating revenue
15,677
15,488
189
1 %
Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) (cents)
20.58
21.15
(0.57)
(3) %
Operating expense
14,280
13,504
776
6 %
Cost per available seat mile (CASM) (cents)
18.75
18.44
0.31
2 %
Fuel expense
2,747
2,936
(189)
(6) %
Average fuel price per gallon
2.51
2.76
(0.25)
(9) %
Operating cash flow
1,274
1,076
198
18 %
Capital expenditures
1,328
1,269
59
5 %
Total debt and finance lease obligations
17,697
19,513
(1,816)
(9) %
Adjusted
$
%
($ in millions except per share and unit costs)
3Q24
3Q23
Operating income
1,373
1,963
(590)
(30) %
Operating margin
9.4 %
13.5 %
(4.1) pts
(30) %
Pre-tax income
1,254
1,719
(465)
(27) %
Pre-tax margin
8.6 %
11.8 %
(3.2) pts
(27) %
Net income
971
1,308
(337)
(26) %
Diluted earnings per share
1.50
2.03
(0.53)
(26) %
Operating revenue
14,594
14,553
41
- %
TRASM (cents)
19.16
19.87
(0.71)
(3.6) %
Operating expense
13,221
12,590
631
5 %
Non-fuel cost
10,130
9,216
914
10 %
Non-fuel unit cost (CASM-Ex) (cents)
13.30
12.59
0.71
5.7 %
Fuel expense
2,771
2,957
(186)
(6) %
Average fuel price per gallon
2.53
2.78
(0.25)
(9) %
Operating cash flow
1,276
1,127
149
13 %
Free cash flow
95
(250)
345
NM
Gross capital expenditures
1,270
1,442
(172)
(12) %
Adjusted net debt
18,682
20,384
(1,702)
(8) %
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
(in millions, except per share data)
2024
2023
$ Change
% Change
2024
2023
$ Change
% Change
Operating Revenue:
Passenger
$ 13,107
$ 13,119
$ (12)
- %
$ 38,079
$ 36,735
$ 1,344
4 %
Cargo
196
154
42
27 %
574
535
39
7 %
Other
2,374
2,215
159
7 %
7,431
6,555
876
13 %
Total operating revenue
15,677
15,488
189
1 %
46,084
43,825
2,259
5 %
Operating Expense:
Salaries and related costs
4,231
3,760
471
13 %
12,035
10,838
1,197
11 %
Aircraft fuel and related taxes
2,747
2,936
(189)
(6) %
8,157
8,128
29
- %
Ancillary businesses and refinery
1,250
1,128
122
11 %
4,083
3,427
656
19 %
Contracted services
1,069
1,004
65
6 %
3,134
3,009
125
4 %
Landing fees and other rents
832
679
153
23 %
2,347
1,880
467
25 %
Aircraft maintenance materials and outside repairs
627
661
(34)
(5) %
1,990
1,860
130
7 %
Depreciation and amortization
643
594
49
8 %
1,878
1,731
147
8 %
Passenger commissions and other selling expenses
643
618
25
4 %
1,865
1,770
95
5 %
Regional carrier expense
600
546
54
10 %
1,731
1,664
67
4 %
Passenger service
463
449
14
3 %
1,339
1,307
32
2 %
Profit sharing
320
417
(97)
(23) %
964
1,084
(120)
(11) %
Aircraft rent
137
131
6
5 %
411
395
16
4 %
Pilot agreement and related expenses
-
-
-
- %
-
864
(864)
NM
Other
718
581
137
24 %
1,872
1,669
203
12 %
Total operating expense
14,280
13,504
776
6 %
41,806
39,626
2,180
6 %
Operating Income
1,397
1,984
(587)
(30) %
4,278
4,199
79
2 %
Non-Operating Income/(Expense):
Interest expense, net
(173)
(196)
23
(12) %
(567)
(627)
60
(10) %
Gain/(loss) on investments, net
350
(206)
556
NM
(73)
45
(118)
NM
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
(13)
13
NM
(36)
(63)
27
(43) %
Miscellaneous, net
(13)
(48)
35
(73) %
(146)
(221)
75
(34) %
Total non-operating income/(expense), net
164
(463)
627
NM
(822)
(866)
44
(5) %
Income Before Income Taxes
1,561
1,521
40
3 %
3,456
3,333
123
4 %
Income Tax Provision
(289)
(413)
124
(30) %
(842)
(761)
(81)
11 %
Net Income
$ 1,272
$ 1,108
$ 164
15 %
$ 2,614
$ 2,572
$ 42
2 %
Basic Earnings Per Share
$ 1.98
$ 1.73
$ 4.08
$ 4.03
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$ 1.97
$ 1.72
$ 4.04
$ 4.00
Basic Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
641
639
640
639
Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
647
644
647
643
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Passenger Revenue
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
(in millions)
2024
2023
$ Change
% Change
2024
2023
$ Change
% Change
Ticket - Main cabin
$ 6,309
$ 6,620
$ (311)
(5) %
$ 18,450
$ 18,538
$ (88)
- %
Ticket - Premium products
5,336
5,113
223
4 %
15,377
14,263
1,114
8 %
Loyalty travel awards
978
902
76
8 %
2,798
2,547
251
10 %
Travel-related services
484
484
-
- %
1,454
1,387
67
5 %
Passenger revenue
$ 13,107
$ 13,119
$ (12)
- %
$ 38,079
$ 36,735
$ 1,344
4 %
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Other Revenue
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
(in millions)
2024
2023
$ Change
% Change
2024
2023
$ Change
% Change
Refinery
$ 1,083
$ 935
$ 148
16 %
$ 3,520
$ 2,817
$ 703
25 %
Loyalty program
820
791
29
4 %
2,451
2,291
160
7 %
Ancillary businesses
161
212
(51)
(24) %
554
657
(103)
(16) %
Miscellaneous
310
277
33
12 %
906
790
116
15 %
Other revenue
$ 2,374
$ 2,215
$ 159
7 %
$ 7,431
$ 6,555
$ 876
13 %
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Total Revenue
(Unaudited)
Increase (Decrease)
3Q24 vs 3Q23
Revenue
3Q24 ($M)
Change
Unit Revenue
Yield
Capacity
Domestic
$
8,652
- %
(3) %
(2) %
3 %
Atlantic
3,029
(3) %
(2) %
(3) %
(1) %
Latin America
779
(1) %
(6) %
(6) %
6 %
Pacific
647
16 %
(16) %
(13) %
38 %
Passenger Revenue
$
13,107
- %
(4) %
(3) %
4 %
Cargo Revenue
196
27 %
Other Revenue
2,374
7 %
Total Revenue
$
15,677
1 %
(3) %
Third Party Refinery Sales
(1,083)
Total Revenue, adjusted
$
14,594
- %
(3.6) %
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Statistical Summary
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Revenue passenger miles (millions)
66,310
64,095
3
%
185,757
174,586
6
%
Available seat miles (millions)
76,162
73,226
4
%
216,360
203,571
6
%
Passenger mile yield (cents)
19.77
20.47
(3)
%
20.50
21.04
(3)
%
Passenger revenue per available seat mile (cents)
17.21
17.92
(4)
%
17.60
18.05
(2)
%
Total revenue per available seat mile (cents)
20.58
21.15
(3)
%
21.30
21.53
(1)
%
TRASM, adjusted - see Note A (cents)
19.16
19.87
(3.6)
%
19.67
20.14
(2)
%
Cost per available seat mile (cents)
18.75
18.44
2
%
19.32
19.47
(1)
%
CASM-Ex - see Note A (cents)
13.30
12.59
5.7
%
13.48
13.13
3
%
Passenger load factor
87 %
88 %
(1)
pt
86 %
86 %
-
pts
Fuel gallons consumed (millions)
1,096
1,062
3
%
3,093
2,947
5
%
Average price per fuel gallon
$ 2.51
$ 2.76
(9)
%
$ 2.64
$ 2.76
(4)
%
Average price per fuel gallon, adjusted - see Note A
$ 2.53
$ 2.78
(9)
%
$ 2.64
$ 2.78
(5)
%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
(in millions)
2024
2023
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
Net Income
$ 1,272
$ 1,108
Depreciation and amortization
643
594
Changes in air traffic liability
(1,135)
(1,683)
Changes in profit sharing
321
417
Changes in balance sheet and other, net
173
640
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,274
1,076
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:
Property and equipment additions:
Flight equipment, including advance payments
(1,053)
(856)
Ground property and equipment, including technology
(275)
(413)
Purchase of short-term investments
-
(300)
Redemption of short-term investments
117
1,527
Acquisition of strategic investments
-
(152)
Other, net
88
63
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,123)
(131)
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:
Payments on debt and finance lease obligations
(263)
(724)
Cash dividends
(96)
(64)
Other, net
(13)
(12)
Net cash used in financing activities
(372)
(800)
Net (Decrease)/Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash Equivalents
(221)
145
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period
4,507
2,824
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at end of period
$ 4,286
$ 2,969
The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Consolidated Balance Sheets to the total of the same such amounts shown above:
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 3,969
$ 2,835
Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other
97
134
Other assets:
Restricted cash included in other noncurrent assets
220
-
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents
$ 4,286
$ 2,969
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
(in millions)
2024
2023
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 3,969
$ 2,741
Short-term investments
8
1,127
Accounts receivable, net
3,550
3,130
Fuel, expendable parts and supplies inventories, net
1,467
1,314
Prepaid expenses and other
2,068
1,957
Total current assets
11,062
10,269
Property and Equipment, Net:
Property and equipment, net
36,862
35,486
Other Assets:
Operating lease right-of-use assets
6,686
7,004
Goodwill
9,753
9,753
Identifiable intangibles, net
5,977
5,983
Equity investments
3,272
3,457
Other noncurrent assets
1,756
1,692
Total other assets
27,444
27,889
Total assets
$ 75,368
$ 73,644
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Current maturities of debt and finance leases
$ 3,324
$ 2,983
Current maturities of operating leases
772
759
Air traffic liability
8,302
7,044
Accounts payable
4,545
4,446
Accrued salaries and related benefits
4,105
4,561
Loyalty program deferred revenue
4,122
3,908
Fuel card obligation
1,100
1,100
Other accrued liabilities
1,848
1,617
Total current liabilities
28,118
26,418
Noncurrent Liabilities:
Debt and finance leases
14,373
17,071
Pension, postretirement and related benefits
3,404
3,601
Loyalty program deferred revenue
4,630
4,512
Noncurrent operating leases
5,919
6,468
Deferred income taxes, net
1,675
908
Other noncurrent liabilities
3,603
3,561
Total noncurrent liabilities
33,604
36,121
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity:
13,646
11,105
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 75,368
$ 73,644
Note A: The following tables show reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures. The reasons Delta uses these measures are described below. Reconciliations may not calculate due to rounding.
Delta sometimes uses information ("non-GAAP financial measures") that is derived from the Consolidated Financial Statements, but that is not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). Under the Securities and Exchange Commission rules, non-GAAP financial measures may be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results. The tables below show reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
In this release, we have modified the calculation methodologies of Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC"), Adjusted Net Debt and Adjusted Debt to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Rent ("EBITDAR") or "Leverage" to be more easily reproduced by investors as the components of each calculation are available through public sources and to be more consistent with similar metrics used by other companies. The changes are reflected in all periods presented herein and are described in each reconciliation below.
Forward Looking Projections. Delta is not able to reconcile forward looking non-GAAP financial measures without unreasonable effort because the adjusting items such as those used in the reconciliations below will not be known until the end of the period and could be significant.
Adjustments. These reconciliations include certain adjustments to GAAP measures that are made to provide comparability between the reported periods, if applicable, and for the reasons indicated below:
MTM adjustments on investments. Mark-to-market ("MTM") unrealized gains/losses result from our equity investments that are accounted for at fair value in non-operating expense. The gains/losses are driven by changes in stock prices, foreign currency fluctuations and other valuation techniques for investments in certain companies, particularly those without publicly-traded shares. Adjusting for these gains/losses allows investors to better understand and analyze our core operational performance in the periods shown.
MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges. MTM adjustments are defined as fair value changes recorded in periods other than the settlement period. Such fair value changes are not necessarily indicative of the actual settlement value of the underlying hedge in the contract settlement period, and therefore we remove this impact to allow investors to better understand and analyze our core performance. Settlements represent cash received or paid on hedge contracts settled during the applicable period.
Realized gain on sale of investments. This adjustment relates to gains on the sale of investments generated in adjusted results that had previously been included in GAAP results. During the September 2024 quarter, we sold a portion of our investment in CLEAR. Adjusting for this gain allows investors to better understand and analyze our core operational performance in the periods shown.
Loss on extinguishment of debt. This adjustment relates to early termination of a portion of our debt. Adjusting for these losses allows investors to better understand and analyze our core operational performance in the periods shown.
Third-party refinery sales. Refinery sales to third parties, and related expenses, are not related to our airline segment. Excluding these sales therefore provides a more meaningful comparison of our airline operations to the rest of the airline industry.
One-time pilot agreement expenses. In the March 2023 quarter, Delta pilots ratified a new four-year Pilot Working Agreement effective January 1, 2023. The agreement included a provision for a one-time payment made upon ratification in the March 2023 quarter of $735 million. Additionally, we recorded adjustments to other benefit-related items of approximately $130 million. Adjusting for these expenses allows investors to better understand and analyze our core cost performance.
Pre-Tax Income, Net Income, and Diluted Earnings per Share, adjusted
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2024
Pre-Tax
Income
Net
Earnings
(in millions, except per share data)
Income
Tax
Income
Per Diluted Share
GAAP
$ 1,561
$ (289)
$ 1,272
$ 1.97
Adjusted for:
MTM adjustments on investments
(350)
MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges
(24)
Realized gain on sale of investments
67
Non-GAAP
$ 1,254
$ (282)
$ 971
$ 1.50
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2023
Pre-Tax
Income
Net
Earnings
(in millions, except per share data)
Income
Tax
Income
Per Diluted Share
GAAP
$ 1,521
$ (413)
$ 1,108
$ 1.72
Adjusted for:
MTM adjustments on investments
206
MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges
(21)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
13
Non-GAAP
$ 1,719
$ (411)
$ 1,308
$ 2.03
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2023
Pre-Tax
Income
Net
Earnings
(in millions, except per share data)
Income
Tax
Income
Per Diluted Share
GAAP
$ 2,275
$ (238)
$ 2,037
$ 3.16
Adjusted for:
MTM adjustments on investments
(1,218)
MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges
7
Non-GAAP
$ 1,064
$ (238)
$ 826
$ 1.28
Operating Margin, adjusted
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
Operating margin
8.9 %
9.3 %
12.8 %
Adjusted for:
Third-party refinery sales
0.6
0.4
0.8
MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges
(0.2)
0.1
(0.1)
Operating margin, adjusted
9.4 %
9.7 %
13.5 %
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024
Operating margin
9.3 %
Adjusted for:
Third-party refinery sales
0.8
Operating margin, adjusted
10.1 %
Free Cash Flow. We present free cash flow because management believes this metric is helpful to investors to evaluate the company's ability to generate cash that is available for use for debt service or general corporate initiatives. Free cash flow is also used internally as a component of our incentive compensation programs. Free cash flow is defined as net cash from operating activities and net cash from investing activities, adjusted for (i) net redemptions of short-term investments, (ii) strategic investments and related, (iii) net cash flows related to certain airport construction projects and other and (iv) financed aircraft acquisitions. These adjustments are made for the following reasons:
Net redemptions of short-term investments. Net redemptions of short-term investments represent the net purchase and sale activity of investments and marketable securities in the period, including gains and losses. We adjust for this activity to provide investors a better understanding of the company's free cash flow generated by our operations.
Strategic investments and related. Certain cash flows related to our investments in and related transactions with other airlines and associated companies are included in our GAAP investing activities. We adjust for this activity because it provides a more meaningful comparison to our airline industry peers.
Net cash flows related to certain airport construction projects and other. Cash flows related to certain airport construction projects are included in our GAAP operating activities and capital expenditures. We have adjusted for these items, which were primarily funded by cash restricted for airport construction, to provide investors a better understanding of the company's free cash flow and capital expenditures that are core to our operations in the periods shown.
Financed aircraft acquisitions. This adjustment reflects aircraft deliveries that are leased as capital expenditures. The adjustment is based on their original contractual purchase price or an estimate of the aircraft's fair value and provides a more meaningful view of our investing activities.
Three Months Ended
(in millions)
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 1,274
$ 1,076
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,123)
(131)
Adjusted for:
Net redemptions of short-term investments
(117)
(1,226)
Strategic investments and related
-
152
Net cash flows related to certain airport construction projects and other
61
40
Financed aircraft acquisitions
-
(162)
Free cash flow
$ 95
$ (250)
Nine Months Ended
(in millions)
September 30, 2024
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 6,131
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,570)
Adjusted for:
Net redemptions of short-term investments
(1,130)
Net cash flows related to certain airport construction projects and other
314
Free cash flow
$ 2,746
Operating Revenue, adjusted and Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile ("TRASM"), adjusted
Three Months Ended
(in millions)
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
Operating revenue
$ 15,677
$ 14,223
$ 15,488
Adjusted for:
Third-party refinery sales
(1,083)
(563)
(935)
Operating revenue, adjusted
$ 14,594
$ 13,661
$ 14,553
Three Months Ended
% Change
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
TRASM (cents)
20.58
21.15
Adjusted for:
Third-party refinery sales
(1.42)
(1.28)
TRASM, adjusted
19.16
19.87
(3.6) %
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
TRASM (cents)
21.30
21.53
Adjusted for:
Third-party refinery sales
(1.63)
(1.38)
TRASM, adjusted
19.67
20.14
Operating Income, adjusted
Three Months Ended
(in millions)
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Operating income
$ 1,397
$ 1,984
Adjusted for:
MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges
(24)
(21)
Operating income, adjusted
$ 1,373
$ 1,963
Pre-Tax Margin, adjusted
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Pre-tax margin
10.0 %
9.8 %
Adjusted for:
MTM adjustments on investments
(2.2)
1.3
MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges
(0.2)
(0.1)
Third-party refinery sales
0.6
0.7
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
0.1
Realized gain on sale of investments
0.4
-
Pre-tax margin, adjusted
8.6 %
11.8 %
Operating Cash Flow, adjusted. We present operating cash flow, adjusted because management believes adjusting for the following item provides a more meaningful measure for investors:
Net cash flows related to certain airport construction projects and other. Cash flows related to certain airport construction projects are included in our GAAP operating activities. We have adjusted for these items, which were primarily funded by cash restricted for airport construction, to provide investors a better understanding of the company's operating cash flow that is core to our operations in the periods shown.
Three Months Ended
(in millions)
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 1,274
$ 1,076
Adjusted for:
Net cash flows related to certain airport construction projects and other
2
51
Operating cash flow, adjusted
$ 1,276
$ 1,127
Adjusted Debt to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Rent ("EBITDAR"). We present adjusted debt to EBITDAR because management believes this metric is helpful to investors in assessing the company's overall debt profile. Adjusted debt includes total operating lease liabilities (including fleet, ground and other), sale-leaseback financing liabilities and unfunded pension liabilities. We calculate EBITDAR by adding depreciation and amortization to GAAP operating income and adjusting for the fixed portion of operating lease expense.
For the reasons discussed above in Note A and to be consistent with the changes to Adjusted Net Debt and ROIC, we are adding the unfunded pension obligation to the calculation of adjusted debt.
(in billions)
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Debt and finance lease obligations
$ 17.7
$ 20.1
Plus: operating lease liabilities
6.7
7.2
Plus: sale-leaseback financing liabilities
1.8
1.9
Plus: unfunded pension liabilities
-
0.1
Adjusted debt
$ 26.3
$ 29.4
Twelve Months Ended
(in billions)
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
GAAP operating income
$ 5.6
$ 5.5
Adjusted for:
One-time pilot agreement expenses
-
0.9
Operating income, adjusted
5.6
6.3
Adjusted for:
Depreciation and amortization
2.5
2.3
Fixed portion of operating lease expense
1.0
1.0
EBITDAR
$ 9.1
$ 9.6
Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR
2.9x
3.0x
Operating revenue, adjusted related to premium products and diverse revenue streams
Three Months Ended
(in millions)
September 30, 2024
Operating revenue
$ 15,677
Adjusted for:
Third-party refinery sales
(1,083)
Operating revenue, adjusted
$ 14,594
Less: main cabin revenue
(6,309)
Operating revenue, adjusted related to premium products and diverse revenue streams
$ 8,285
Percent of operating revenue, adjusted related to premium products and diverse revenue streams
57 %
Adjusted Non-Fuel Cost and Non-Fuel Unit Cost or Cost per Available Seat Mile, ("CASM-Ex")
We adjust operating expense and CASM for certain items described above, as well as the following items and reasons described below:
Aircraft fuel and related taxes. The volatility in fuel prices impacts the comparability of year-over-year financial performance. The adjustment for aircraft fuel and related taxes allows investors to better understand and analyze our non-fuel costs and year-over-year financial performance.
Profit sharing. We adjust for profit sharing because this adjustment allows investors to better understand and analyze our recurring cost performance and provides a more meaningful comparison of our core operating costs to the airline industry.
Three Months Ended
(in millions)
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Operating expense
$ 14,280
$ 13,504
Adjusted for:
Aircraft fuel and related taxes
(2,747)
(2,936)
Third-party refinery sales
(1,083)
(935)
Profit sharing
(320)
(417)
Non-Fuel Cost
$ 10,130
$ 9,216
Three Months Ended
3Q24 vs 3Q23
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
CASM (cents)
18.75
18.44
Adjusted for:
Aircraft fuel and related taxes
(3.61)
(4.01)
Third-party refinery sales
(1.42)
(1.28)
Profit sharing
(0.42)
(0.57)
CASM-Ex
13.30
12.59
5.7 %
Nine Months Ended
Year Ended
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2023
CASM (cents)
19.32
19.47
19.31
Adjusted for:
Aircraft fuel and related taxes
(3.77)
(4.00)
(4.07)
Third-party refinery sales
(1.63)
(1.38)
(1.24)
Profit sharing
(0.45)
(0.53)
(0.51)
One-time pilot agreement expenses
-
(0.42)
(0.32)
CASM-Ex
13.48
13.13
13.17
Operating Expense, adjusted
Three Months Ended
(in millions)
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Operating expense
$ 14,280
$ 13,504
Adjusted for:
Third-party refinery sales
(1,083)
(935)
MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges
24
21
Operating expense, adjusted
$ 13,221
$ 12,590
Total fuel expense, adjusted and Average fuel price per gallon, adjusted
Average Price Per Gallon
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
% Change
September 30,
September 30,
% Change
(in millions, except per gallon data)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Total fuel expense
$ 2,747
$ 2,936
$ 2.51
$ 2.76
Adjusted for:
MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges
24
21
0.02
0.02
Total fuel expense, adjusted
$ 2,771
$ 2,957
(6) %
$ 2.53
$ 2.78
(9) %
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
% Change
2024
2023
Total fuel price per gallon
$ 2.64
$ 2.76
Adjusted for:
MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges
-
0.02
Total fuel price per gallon, adjusted
$ 2.64
$ 2.78
(5) %
After-tax Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC"). We present after-tax return on invested capital as management believes this metric is helpful to investors in assessing the company's ability to generate returns using its invested capital. Return on invested capital is tax-effected adjusted operating income (using our effective tax rate for each respective period) divided by average adjusted invested capital. Average stockholders' equity and average adjusted gross debt are calculated using amounts as of the end of the current period and comparable period in the prior year. All adjustments to calculate ROIC are intended to provide a more meaningful comparison of our results to comparable companies.
Interest expense included in aircraft rent. This adjustment relates to interest expense related to operating lease transactions. Adjusting for these results allows investors to better understand our core operational performance in the periods shown as it neutralizes the effect of lease financing structure.
For the reasons discussed above in Note A, we have made the following changes to the calculation methodology for ROIC:
- Using operating income rather than pre-tax income
- Using stockholders' equity from the balance sheet rather than adjusted book equity, which adjusted for the impact of the pension plans on stockholders' equity
- Aligning to the same methodology of adjusted gross debt as discussed in adjusted net debt
Twelve Months Ended
(in millions)
September 30, 2024
Operating income
$ 5,601
Adjusted for:
MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges
11
Interest expense included in aircraft rent
170
Adjusted operating income
$ 5,782
Tax effect
(1,338)
Tax-effected adjusted operating income
$ 4,444
Average stockholders' equity
$ 11,436
Average adjusted gross debt
24,134
Average adjusted invested capital
$ 35,570
After-tax Return on Invested Capital
12.5 %
Adjusted Net Debt. We use adjusted gross debt, including fleet operating lease liabilities (comprised of aircraft and engine leases and regional aircraft leases embedded within our capacity purchase agreements) and unfunded pension liabilities, in addition to adjusted debt and finance leases, to present estimated financial obligations. We reduce adjusted total debt by cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and LGA restricted cash, resulting in adjusted net debt, to present the amount of assets needed to satisfy the debt. Management believes this metric is helpful to investors in assessing the company's overall debt profile.
For the reasons discussed above in Note A, we are now including the fleet operating lease liabilities from the balance sheet rather than apply 7x aircraft rent as proxy for fleet operating lease liabilities. In addition, we are also including the unfunded pension obligation as we believe this is an important component of the company's overall debt profile.
3Q24 vs 4Q23
(in millions)
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
Debt and finance lease obligations
$ 17,697
$ 20,054
$ 19,513
Plus: sale-leaseback financing liabilities
1,849
1,887
1,900
Plus: unamortized discount/(premium) and debt issue
38
83
83
Adjusted debt and finance lease obligations
$ 19,584
$ 22,024
$ 21,496
Plus: fleet operating lease liabilities
3,296
3,778
3,893
Plus: unfunded pension liabilities
-
145
-
Adjusted gross debt
$ 22,880
$ 25,947
$ 25,389
Less: cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
(3,977)
(3,869)
(5,005)
Less: LGA restricted cash
(220)
(455)
-
Adjusted net debt
$ 18,682
$ 21,623
$ 20,384
$ (2,941)
Gross Capital Expenditures. We adjust capital expenditures for the following items to determine gross capital expenditures for the reasons described below:
Financed aircraft acquisitions. This adjusts capital expenditures to reflect aircraft deliveries that are leased as capital expenditures. The adjustment is based on their original contractual purchase price or an estimate of the aircraft's fair value and provides a more meaningful view of our investing activities.
Net cash flows related to certain airport construction projects. Cash flows related to certain airport construction projects are included in capital expenditures. We adjust for these items because management believes investors should be informed that a portion of these capital expenditures from airport construction projects are either funded with restricted cash specific to these projects or reimbursed by a third party.
Three Months Ended
(in millions)
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Flight equipment, including advance payments
$ 1,053
$ 856
Ground property and equipment, including technology
275
413
Adjusted for:
Financed aircraft acquisitions
-
162
Net cash flows related to certain airport construction projects
(59)
11
Gross capital expenditures
$ 1,270
$ 1,442
