LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonendo, Inc. ("Sonendo" or the "Company") (OTCQX: SONX), a leading dental technology company and developer of the GentleWave® System, today announced certain unaudited preliminary financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Unaudited Preliminary Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue is expected to range from $7.9 to $8.0 million Console revenue is expected to be approximately $1.8 million Procedural instrument revenue is expected to be approximately $5.1 million

The Company once again carried over a double-digit console backlog for the third straight quarter

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at September 30, 2024 is expected to be approximately $17.3 million

"In the third quarter, we continued to effectively execute on the strategic reset we initiated earlier in the year, and we are confident in the momentum we have moving into the fourth quarter to finish the year strong," said Bjarne Bergheim, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sonendo. "Sonendo remains committed to returning to growth, delivering improved utilization and expanding our core customer base moving forward. As such, we are very excited about the recent announcement for Sonendo's positioning to serve as the 'stalking horse' bidder to potentially acquire certain assets of Biolase, Inc. ('Biolase') during its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. We believe that a combined company presents a unique opportunity to establish Sonendo as the leader in the endodontic space, and we look forward to providing further detail to all stakeholders as the process unfolds."

2024 Revenue Guidance

The Company is increasing its full-year 2024 revenue guidance range to be between $31.5 million and $32.5 million. This compares to the previous revenue guidance range of $31.0 million to $32.0 million.

About Sonendo

Sonendo is a commercial-stage medical technology Company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay, the most prevalent chronic disease globally. Sonendo develops and manufactures the GentleWave® System, an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The system utilizes a proprietary mechanism of action, which combines procedure fluid optimization, broad-spectrum acoustic energy and advanced fluid dynamics, to debride and disinfect deep regions of the complex root canal system in a less invasive procedure that preserves tooth structure. The clinical benefits of the GentleWave System when compared to conventional methods of root canal therapy include improved clinical outcomes, such as superior cleaning that is independent of root canal complexity and tooth anatomy, high and rapid rates of healing and minimal to no post-operative pain. In addition, the GentleWave System can improve the workflow and economics of dental practices.

For more information about Sonendo and the GentleWave System, please visit www.sonendo.com. To find a GentleWave doctor in your area, please visit www.gentlewave.com.

