Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Sveafastigheter AB, on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Sveafastigheter AB, company registration number 559449-4329, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Sveafastigheter AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be October 18, 2024 The company has 200 000 000 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: SVEAF ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 200 000 000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0022243812 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 361471 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559449-4329 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 35 Real Estate ----------------- 3510 Real Estate ----------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from October 18, 2024, up to and including October 21, 2024, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 34 and 154-155 in the Swedish prospectus. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46(0)8-528 00 399