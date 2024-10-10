Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
10.10.2024 13:58 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Sveafastigheter AB, on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Sveafastigheter AB, company registration
number 559449-4329, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market's listing
requirements. 


Provided that Sveafastigheter AB, applies for admission to trading of its
shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is
expected to be October 18, 2024 

The company has 200 000 000 shares as per today's date.

Shares

Short name:               SVEAF          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 200 000 000       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0022243812      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             361471         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      559449-4329       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------


Classification

Code Name    
-----------------
35  Real Estate
-----------------
3510 Real Estate
-----------------

When issued trading
Trading will be on a when issued basis from October 18, 2024, up to and
including October 21, 2024, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in
the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not
completed. For further information see pages 34 and 154-155 in the Swedish
prospectus. 

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46(0)8-528
00 399
