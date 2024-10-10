Chevron and Si-Ware Systems Announce Multiple R&D Projects for Improved Environmental and Operational Efficiency

R&D aims to use Si-Ware System's NeoSpectra advanced on-site testing capabilities to improve sustainability and efficiency of Chevron's operations across various functions and sites.

MENLO PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / Si-Ware Systems and Chevron are pleased to announce a new collaboration encompassing several R&D projects. These initiatives will leverage NeoSpectra, Si-Ware's advanced Near Infrared (NIR) spectral sensing technology, to address various operational challenges in the oil & gas industry.

Enabling on-site analysis technologies in oil & gas fields

Technologies enable deploying cost-effective tools for quicker decision making by analyzing the composition of several material including soil for soil remediation initiatives and crude oil for optimization of refinery process





Among the R&D projects, on-site soil analysis for remediation and real-time crude oil analysis during refinery processes are key examples. Traditional soil remediation techniques often lead to significant environmental disruption and incur high costs. By utilizing NeoSpectra, Chevron aims to enhance its soil remediation efforts, ensuring more sustainable and environmentally friendly practices (article).

Additionally, The partners will work closely to identify areas of mutual interest and develop innovative solutions to address industry-specific challenges including on-site analysis of various aspects of energy operations, from reservoir characterization to process optimization..

"Chevron's commitment to environmental stewardship and operational excellence aligns perfectly with our mission," said Marcal Plans, Global Director - Technology Applications and Machine Learning at Si-Ware Systems. "This collaboration highlights the ability of our technology to advance sustainable and efficient practices in many industries including energy."

Si-Ware Systems continues to lead the way in portable, high-precision spectroscopic solutions, providing industries with the tools needed for real-time decision-making and enhanced operational efficiency. Thanks to this partnership, Chevron and Si-Ware Systems are fostering a collaborative and productive partnership that will drive meaningful advancements in the field of spectral sensing and contribute to the sustainable growth of the energy sector.

Join Us at SCiX 2024:

Join us at SCiX 2024 to see the full results of the joint research between Si-Ware Systems and Chevron.

About Si-Ware Systems and NeoSpectra:

NeoSpectra enables businesses to bring the lab to the field, empowering organizations to analyze anywhere through accessible devices that produce lab-level results. NeoSpectra is an all-in-one, universal material analysis solution platform built on a family of single-chip FT-NIR spectrometers. NeoSpectra combines a range of devices, including business-ready devices that have unprecedented performance and accuracy with an ecosystem of supporting applications and calibration models from leading providers. NeoSpectra products deliver instant insights and solutions for industries such as agriculture, food, recycling, oil and gas, and more.

NeoSpectra is created by Si-Ware Systems. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, California, with research and development centers in Paris, France, and Cairo, Egypt.

For more information about Si-Ware Systems and the NeoSpectra platform, please visit Si-Ware Systems' website.

About Chevron:

Chevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to enabling human progress. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We aim to grow our oil and gas business, lower the carbon intensity of our operations and grow lower carbon businesses in renewable fuels, carbon capture and offsets, hydrogen and other emerging technologies. More information about Chevron is available at?www.chevron.com.

Contact Information

Ahmed Korayem

Global Marketing Director

press@si-ware.com

SOURCE: Si-Ware Systems

View the original press release on accesswire.com