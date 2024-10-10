CBD Life Sciences, Inc.: CBD Life Sciences Inc. Targets Alibaba as the Next Retail Giant for Wholesale Expansion of Top-Selling CBD Products

Leveraging Alibaba's 1.28 billion annual active consumers and $3 trillion in gross merchandise volume to accelerate growth and global market penetration.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL), a trailblazer in the CBD industry, proudly announces a bold new step in its expansion strategy by targeting Alibaba, the world's largest retail and e-commerce platform. With an eye on global dominance, CBDL is set to offer its top-selling CBD products to Alibaba's vast wholesale marketplace, unlocking access to over 1.28 billion annual active consumers and an astounding $3 trillion in gross merchandise volume (GMV). This move marks a significant milestone in CBD Life Sciences' rapid ascent and positions the company for exponential revenue growth and global market penetration.

"Our entrance into Alibaba is more than just an expansion-it's a game-changer," said Lisa Nelson, President & CEO of CBD Life Sciences Inc. "Alibaba's platform opens up access to markets we've only just begun to explore, and this leap forward will not only drive our revenue to new heights but will strengthen our relationship with valued shareholders, who are the backbone of our success."

Massive Opportunity: Alibaba's Wholesale Powerhouse

Alibaba is the world's top e-commerce platform, facilitating over $172 billion in cross-border commerce annually. For CBD Life Sciences, this presents a massive opportunity to capitalize on the growing demand for high-quality CBD products in regions where CBD is rapidly gaining popularity. CBDL's flagship products-ranging from nano CBD coffee creamers and pain relief creams-will now be available to wholesalers across Asia, Europe, and beyond.

By tapping into Alibaba's extensive network of buyers, CBD Life Sciences is positioning itself as a leading supplier of CBD products to retailers around the globe. This expansion is expected to amplify both domestic and international sales, contributing to the already 1405.46% revenue increase the company has experienced since February 2024.

Unstoppable Growth and Shareholder Confidence

Since early 2024, CBD Life Sciences has maintained an impressive upward trajectory, breaking records quarter after quarter. Shareholders have witnessed the company's evolution from a pioneering CBD startup to an industry leader with a diverse product line that caters to a growing market of health-conscious consumers. This expansion into Alibaba ensures that CBDL will not only maintain but accelerate this momentum.

As the global CBD market continues to surge-expected to exceed $47 billion by 2028-CBD Life Sciences is at the forefront, making decisive moves to capitalize on this trend. The entry into Alibaba represents a significant milestone, one that promises to multiply revenues and shareholder value in the coming quarters.

"With our entrance into Alibaba, we're taking the brand global at a scale we've never seen before. Our loyal shareholders are at the heart of this growth, and their support allows us to keep pushing boundaries, explore new opportunities, and bring cutting-edge products to consumers worldwide," added Nelson. "Together, we will conquer new markets and achieve new heights."

Looking Ahead: Unwavering Commitment to Innovation and Expansion

CBD Life Sciences Inc. remains committed to providing best-in-class CBD products, with a portfolio ranging from water-soluble nano CBD formulations to CBD pain relief solutions that continue to set industry standards. The company is also focused on future innovations, with new product launches expected in the upcoming quarters, all designed to deliver unrivaled quality and efficacy.

By leveraging Alibaba's vast wholesale distribution channels, CBD Life Sciences is laying the groundwork for long-term growth and sustainability. Shareholders can expect sustained success, as the company continues to execute on its aggressive global expansion strategy. Every step forward is an opportunity to deliver value and drive substantial returns for those who have invested in the company's vision.

About CBD Life Sciences Inc.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC: CBDL) is a leader in the CBD sector, specializing in innovative, high-quality products that utilize cutting-edge nanotechnology for superior bioavailability and maximum health benefits. With a broad portfolio of products, from pain creams to consumables, CBDL is committed to enhancing the lives of its consumers. The company is on a fast-paced trajectory to expand its global presence through retail and wholesale channels, both online and in brick-and-mortar stores.

