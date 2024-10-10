Michael Sauerbrey joins Crescent as Managing Director Head of DACH

Crescent Capital Group LP, a leading alternative credit investment firm, announced today that it has expanded its Investor Solutions Group across Europe and the UK with the hiring of Michael Sauerbrey as Managing Director and Head of DACH. Mr. Sauerbrey is responsible for marketing Crescent Capital's strategies to institutional and wealth investors including insurance companies, corporate and public pension plans, endowments, foundations, and family offices across the DACH region. In addition, the firm also announced that it has added Adam Van de Velde as a Director in the Investor Solutions Group's London office.

Mr. Sauerbrey has more than 20 years of experience in institutional business development and investor relations in the DACH region. Prior to Crescent, he was Country Manager, Germany Austria at Muzinich Co, where he was responsible for sales and business development for institutional investors. He also held institutional sales roles at Société Générale and Nomura.

"As we continue to build out our Investor Solutions Group overseas amid a strong increase in demand for Crescent's alternative credit product, we are thrilled to welcome Michael to our team," said Jonathan Harari, Global Head of Investor Solutions at Crescent Capital. "Throughout his career, he has built deep relationships with investors across the DACH region, and we look forward to his contributions as we continue to deepen relationships with investors in the region who are seeking innovative credit opportunities."

"I am excited to join Crescent Capital, one of the leading and longest tenured corporate credit firms globally. I am looking forward to sharing attractive opportunities both in private credit and capital markets with my existing network and new partners in the DACH region," said Mr. Sauerbrey.

For Crescent's London-based Investor Solutions Group, Mr. Van de Velde brings more than 12 years of investment management and investor solutions experience. Prior to joining Crescent, he was a Director of Client and Product Solutions at Apollo Global Management and also was at J.P. Morgan Asset Management in its institutional client group both in London.

About Crescent Capital Group LP

Crescent is a global credit investment manager with $43 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2024. For over 30 years, the firm has focused on below investment grade credit through strategies that invest in marketable and privately originated debt securities including senior bank loans, high yield bonds, as well as private senior, unitranche and junior debt securities. Crescent is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago and London with more than 225 employees globally. Crescent is a part of SLC Management, the institutional alternatives and traditional asset management business of Sun Life. For more information about Crescent, visit www.crescentcap.com.

