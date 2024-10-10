ExaGrid Nominated in 6 Categories for 15th Edition of Premier IT Awards

ExaGrid, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution with Retention Time-Lock that includes a non-network-facing tier (creating a tiered air gap), delayed deletes and immutability for ransomware recovery, today announced that it has been nominated in six categories for the 15th annual Storage, Digitalisation and Cloud (SDC) Awards, which are focused on rewarding innovation and excellence in the IT industry as it evolves to meet the demands of today's rapidly evolving digital landscape.

The SDC Awards 2024 recognize the innovation, expertise, and success of the IT industry across a range of key disciplines, including awards for data protection and resilience within the storage and cybersecurity sectors.

Voting to determine the winner in each category is underway now and closes on November 1, 2024. Winners of the SDC Awards will be announced on November 28, 2024 at an awards ceremony in London.

The award categories that ExaGrid has been nominated for include:

Backup/Archive Innovation of the Year

Best Vendor Channel Program of the Year

Cyber Resilience Innovation of the Year

Excellence in Service Award

Storage Company of the Year

Storage Hardware Innovation of the Year

ExaGrid's unique Tiered Backup Storage is the only storage solution built just for backup-to improve backup performance, restore performance, scalability as data grows, security, ransomware recovery, disaster recovery, and the economics of backup with low costs up front and over time.

ExaGrid continues to innovate its Tiered Backup Storage, and in the past year has announced its largest single scale-out system which allows for a full backup of 6PB, the largest in the industry with deduplication, and in a 2U form factor for better rack space efficiency, as well as new integrations with the leading backup applications.

"We are honored that ExaGrid has become a finalist in six award categories, as they highlight to the different areas of our company that set us apart as the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage provider, from our commitment to providing comprehensive security, to our industry-leading customer support, and our innovative Reseller Partner Program in the channel," said Bill Andrews, ExaGrid's President and CEO. "We are pleased to be nominated for this year's SDC Awards, and look forward to seeing which companies, services, and products will be chosen by the voters."

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, scale-out architecture, and comprehensive security features. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and planned product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap), delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories. ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

