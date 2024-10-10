1NCE continues to be one of the fastest growing companies in IoT with 23,000+ customers from 52 countries collecting data from 30 million endpoints across 173 countries.

After a record year in 2023 with seven million new endpoints on its platform, 1NCE has already added eight million in 2024 before the end of Q3.

1NCE adds four executives to the C-Suite and promotes Ivo Rook to Co-Chief Executive Officer; each leader offers distinct expertise in accelerating revenue growth and portfolio expansion.

1NCE, a company offering a software platform for connected products, today announced appointments and promotions for its executive team: Sven Adler as Chief Financial Officer, Arne Aßmann as Chief Strategy Officer, Jennifer Haag as Chief Human Resources Officer, Nicolas Martinez-Fresno as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and Ivo Rook as Co-Chief Executive Officer.

Founder Alexander P. Sator will continue as Co-Chief Executive Officer of 1NCE, focusing on corporate development while Rook focuses on guiding the company leadership team in delivering growth, quality operations and relentless execution.

The company's unique business model, powered by a strong investor base including major network operators like Deutsche Telekom and SoftBank, has positioned 1NCE as one of the fastest growing companies in the marketplace. 1NCE's platform is increasingly recognized as a global standard in IoT, with more than 23,000 customers from 52 countries collecting data from 30 million managed endpoints across 173 countries.

The expanded leadership team has already helped the company surpass last year's sales numbers before the end of Q3 2024. The 1NCE platform has added eight million new endpoints year-to-date.

"Becoming a global brand demands the best and brightest leaders from across tech and we're thrilled for elite talent like Arne, Jenny, Nicolas and Sven to be on the executive team. And I'm grateful to have Ivo as Co-CEO -- our uniquely complementary skill sets will continue driving 1NCE's explosive growth," said Alexander P. Sator, Co-Chief Executive Officer at 1NCE.

Sven Adler has a 20-year track record of leading growth strategies while streamlining efforts to drive bottom-line results for software and tech giants like SAP, Ricoh and Qlik. He will lead 1NCE's financial operations with an emphasis on generating the highest ROI and delivering the aggressive cost savings needed for 1NCE's continued rise into an industry leader.

Arne Aßmann has been with 1NCE since 2018, first as the Head of Strategy and Business Development, then as the VP of Commercial and now as Chief Strategy Officer. He's the driving force behind the commercial and go-to-market strategy that's seen the company's footprint grow to 173 countries and regions. Previously, he worked for Statista in numerous roles from 2009 to 2017, with his final position as Head of Market Insights.

Jenny Haag joins 1NCE with extensive experience at the largest companies in telecom, including T-Mobile and Verizon. As a human resources executive, she led the reorganization and relaunch of T-Mobile for Business. Her experience across the full spectrum of human resources includes: large-scale HR operations, talent acquisition, organizational restructuring, performance management, change management and talent management that aligns with culture and supports sales growth.

Nicolas Martinez-Fresno joined 1NCE in 2022 to lead the company's business expansion in Europe, and later in North America. His sales transformation leadership has led to sales doubling in the last two years. He will continue extending best growth practices globally while raising 1NCE's visibility worldwide. Before joining 1NCE, he worked for Vodafone and Telefónica, where he held numerous international B2B leadership roles that delivered strong revenue growth and global expansion.

Ivo Rook joined 1NCE in 2021 as Chief Operating Officer after serving as CEO of IoT at Vodafone and SVP at T-Mobile. His operational leadership has been vital in making 1NCE a truly global company in less than three years, with customers now serviced across the world with regional centers in Cologne, Miami, Riga, São Paulo, Singapore and Tokyo.

