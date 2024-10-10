Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.10.2024 14:24 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intergiro And FinchTrade Partner To Bridge Fiat And Crypto Ecosystems With Embedded Banking And Instant Liquidity For Web 3.0

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FinchTrade, a Swiss OTC & crypto liquidity provider, and Intergiro, a Swedish Banking as a Service (BaaS) provider, have announced a strategic partnership to bridge the gap between traditional banking and cryptocurrency ecosystems, and address key challenges for crypto-oriented businesses. This partnership will deliver streamlined financial solutions and instant on/off-ramp options, making it easier for crypto businesses to serve their users more efficiently and drive growth.

Partnership
Two integrated solutions for Web 3.0

Intergiro and FinchTrade deliver two complementary solutions designed to create a seamless financial experience. These solutions are:
Intergiro's embedded banking solutions. Intergiro provides exchanges with embedded banking services to offer both fiat and crypto solutions to their users.
This includes:
? Instant on-ramp - users can instantly deposit fiat funds via bank transfers or card acquiring into an embedded bank account, providing real-time access to fiat services with zero friction.
? Instant off-ramp - users can manage, spend, and withdraw funds instantly through white-label debit cards or bank transfers. This flexibility allows them to withdraw cash at ATMs, make everyday purchases with debit cards, or transfer funds to other IBAN accounts, ensuring a flawless and user-friendly experience.

FinchTrade's instant liquidity
FinchTrade equips crypto exchanges, card acquirers, crypto payment processors, and OTC platforms with access to a wide range of trading assets and instant settlement capabilities. This ensures businesses can seamlessly handle large transaction volumes and manage real-time settlements when banking with Intergiro, offering immediate access to liquidity for trading, payments, and other financial operations. Similarly, clients can scale their operations without the risk of delays, a key advantage in the fast-paced Web 3.0 financial landscape.

Driving Market Innovation And Customer Experience

Not only will this partnership simplify operations, it will remove obstacles for crypto exchanges and empower them to offer a wider range of financial services to their users. By integrating fiat payments, settlements, and instant currency conversions, exchanges can deliver a smoother, more comprehensive experience for end-users to drive engagement and loyalty.

Nick Root, CEO of Intergiro, commented: "Our collaboration with FinchTrade addresses key needs by enabling embedded fiat services for crypto platforms and providing real-time liquidity. We're offering a solution that equips businesses to thrive in both the traditional, digital and virtual economy.

"Yuri Berg, Board Member of FinchTrade, added: "This partnership is a game-changer for crypto exchanges, card acquirers, and payment processors. By providing immediate access to deep liquidity and instant settlements when banking with Intergiro, we're equipping businesses to scale rapidly and stay ahead in the ever-evolving Web 3.0 landscape."

About FinchTrade

FinchTrade specializes in digital asset liquidity and investment tools. It offers technology-driven trading, investment, and custodial solutions in the cryptocurrency sector. FinchTrade has also developed MarketGuard, a plug-and-play AML & KYC solution for Web3 companies.

About Intergiro

Intergiro connects the digital economy by embedding banking into business systems and products. Thousands of internet platforms use Intergiro's core suite of payment APIs to increase revenue, reduce costs, and drive engagement.

Contacts

Jelle van Schaick
Intergiro
Jelle@intergiro.com

Nicola Boldrini
Finchtrade
nicola@finchtrade.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2527793/Partnership.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2328998/Finch_Trade__Logo.jpg

FinchTrade logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/intergiro-and-finchtrade-partner-to-bridge-fiat-and-crypto-ecosystems-with-embedded-banking-and-instant-liquidity-for-web-3-0--302272911.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.