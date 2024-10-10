The International Energy Agency says renewables are on course to meet almost half of global electricity demand by 2030, with solar accounting for 80% of the growth in capacity. The International Energy Agency (IEA) is predicting over 4,000 GW of new solar will be added worldwide by the end of the decade. The agency's flagship report, "Renewables 2024," says the world is set to add more than 5,500 GW of new renewables capacity between 2024 and 2030, to reach a cumulative capacity of almost 11,000 GW. The prediction indicates solar will account for 80% of renewables growth over the 6-year period. ...

