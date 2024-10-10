Collective Audience to Present at ThinkEquity Investor Conference on October 30, 2024

Management to Discuss the Company's Leadership in Transforming the Open Web Following Two Recent Major Acquisitions

Collective Audience, Inc. (OTCQB:CAUD), a leading innovator of audience-based performance advertising and media for the open web, has been invited to present at the ThinkEquity Conference being held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York on October 30, 2024.

This annual conference brings together over 700 public company advisors, institutional investors and presenting companies to network and learn about emerging opportunities across a variety of industry sectors. The conference will feature 1x1 meetings, company presentations and panel discussions.

Collective Audience's CEO, Peter Bordes, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, October 30 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time (10:30 a.m. Pacific time). He will be joined by the company's COO, Chris Andrews, for one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors.

"We look forward to discussing our recent transformative acquisition of BeOp, an award-winning innovator of next-gen advertising technology for the open web, and its anticipated impact on our future growth and market expansion," stated Bordes. "We will also present our roadmap for Collective Audience becoming the industry leader in cloud infrastructure for digital advertising, media and data on the open web."

Including the addition of DSL Digital announced in July, the company's acquisitions so far this year are anticipated to generate positive EBITDA on a pro forma basis in 2024 and add annual pro forma revenues of more than $7.5 million.



To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Collective Audience, please contact your ThinkEquity representative.

For investor or media questions about the company or to arrange a call with management, contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.



About ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity is a boutique investment bank created by experienced professionals that have worked together for over a decade, collectively financing over $50 billion of public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions. For more information, visit think-equity.com.

About Collective Audience

Collective Audience is [re]imagining digital advertising for the Open Web. Its innovative AudienceCloud is one of the leading audience-based advertising and media cloud infrastructure platforms for brands, agencies and publishers on the Open Web.

The company's modular suite of data driven applications eliminates many inefficiencies from the traditional digital ad buyer and seller supply path, and the process for brands, agencies and publishers. It empowers partners with all the advanced tools and audience data they need on a single cloud platform, and drives focus on increased performance metrics, brand reach, traffic and transactions.

For the AdTech providers and media buyers who come onto Collective Audience's platform, they will be able to leverage audience data as a new asset class, powered by AI as an intelligence layer to guide decision making.

To learn more, visit collectiveaudience.co.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the company's future financial performance, as well as the company's strategy, future operations, estimated financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the management of Collective Audience and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Collective Audience. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the company; the overall level of consumer demand for Collective Audience's or BeOp's products/services; general economic conditions and other factors affecting consumer confidence, preferences, and behavior; disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets; the financial strength of Collective Audience's and BeOp's customers; Collective Audience's and BeOp's ability to implement their business strategy; the ability to successfully integrate BeOp into Collective Audience's operations; changes in governmental regulation, Collective Audience's exposure to litigation claims and other loss contingencies; disruptions and other impacts to Collective Audience's business, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response; Collective Audience's ability to protect patents, trademarks and other intellectual property rights; any breaches of, or interruptions in, Collective Audience's information systems; changes in tax laws and liabilities, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks. More information on potential factors that could affect Collective Audience's financial results is included from time to time in Collective Audience's public reports filed with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or Collective Audience's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Collective Audience presently knows, or that Collective Audience currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Collective Audience's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. Collective Audience anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. However, while Collective Audience may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Collective Audience specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Collective Audience's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Collective Audience Contact:

Peter Bordes, CEO

Collective Audience, Inc.

Email contact

Investor & Media Contact:

Ron Both or Grant Stude

CMA Investor & Media Relations

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email contact

SOURCE: Collective Audience

