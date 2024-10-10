Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2024) - Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TRS) (OTC Pink: TRSFF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Martin Doyle, P.Geo. to the Board of Directors. Martin worked in diamond exploration and resource evaluation for over 34 years in the De Beers Group, beginning as a field geologist in Botswana. He continued in exploration and resource evaluation in marine diamonds in Namibia for 10 years followed by marine and alluvial gold evaluation in South America for 3 years. After a period at the De Beers Research Laboratories in Johannesburg, he returned to South America in 1997 subsequently becoming the Managing Director for De Beers in Brazil. He joined De Beers Canada in 2003 as Exploration Manager, accountable for both greenfield exploration as well as the evaluation of the Victor, Gahcho Kué and Fort à la Corne kimberlite diamond deposits and continued as part of the Executive that subsequently opened and operated the Victor and Snap Lake Mines in Canada. Since leaving De Beers in 2011, he has remained active in diamond exploration in Brazil, Lesotho and Angola.

Martin holds a BSc (Hons) Geology from Aberdeen University in Scotland, an MBA from the University of Cape Town in South Africa and is a Registered Professional Geoscientist of Ontario, a Fellow of the Geological Society of London and a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists.

Tres-Or accepted the resignation of Mr. David Cowan from the Board of Directors. David is a retired partner and former member of the Securities Group of McMillan LLP. David has been part of the Tres-Or team for almost two decades and has provided thoughtful advice and encouraging solutions for many years over the course of Tres-Or's evolution as a diamond explorer. We wish thank David for all his efforts and wish him well in all his future endeavors.

About Tres-Or Resources Ltd.

Tres-Or Resources Ltd. ("Tres-Or") is a Canadian diamond exploration company with mineral exploration claims and diamond discoveries in Canada and exploration permits for primary diamond sources in Brazil. Tres-Or is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "TRS". Additional information related to the Company is available on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website: https://www.tres-or.com

