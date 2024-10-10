Regulatory News:

Today, Orano is celebrating the laying of the foundation stone of the Georges Besse 2 plant extension at the Tricastin site (Drôme and Vaucluse, France). The ceremony was held in the presence of Claude Imauven, Chairman of Orano's Board of Directors; Nicolas Maes, Orano's CEO; François Lurin, Orano Senior Executive Vice President Chemistry-Enrichment; as well as clients and many local elected officials and economic stakeholders in the region.

With a forecast investment amount of 1.7 billion euros, this plan will enable Orano to increase its production capacities by more than 30 %, corresponding to 2.5 million SWUs1. It consists of building a further four modules identical to the fourteen existing modules that use the same recognized, tried-and-tested technology and with a reduced environmental footprint. During the construction phase, the project will mobilize up to 1,000 people, with companies based in the region being well-represented.

Orano's know-how in the realm of using uranium enrichment to produce low-carbon energy is being used to support western energy sovereignty. This expansion of capacity will meet the needs of our utility customers for improved security of supply, with initial productive operations predicted for 2028 and complete commissioning in 2030.

Nicolas Maes said: "The project which is taking shape here today is one of the five most important industrial projects underway in France today. It is an important step in Orano's development. Thanks to this expansion of our capacity, we will strengthen the supply chain of our utility customers and in particular, for many of them, make them less sensitive to geopolitical risks. The production of the plant will enable nearly 120 million homes to be supplied with low-carbon electricity and contribute to fighting global warming."

François Lurin added: "I am very proud to be here today to celebrate the beginning of works on this project, which is so symbolic in terms of energy sovereignty and international influence in the geopolitical context of which we are all aware. This shows the commitment of our teams and their ability to mobilize, to be agile in a field which is constantly evolving. I would also like to thank our clients and our shareholders for their confidence and faith, which will allow us to turn our ambitions into a concrete reality.

The Georges Besse 2 plant started production in 2011 and reached its full capacity of 7.5 million SWUs in 2016. It uses centrifugation technology which offers the best possible guarantees in terms of safety, competitiveness and energy savings, but also in terms of technical reliability and reduced environmental impact.

1 The Separative Work Unit (SWU) is the unit of measure used as the international standard to quantify production from enrichment activity.

