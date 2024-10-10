SpendMend Announces Jeff Streelman as Vice President of Information Security

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / SpendMend, the leading provider of cost-cycle management solutions for the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Streelman as Vice President of Information Security. Jeff brings over 32 years of experience in cybersecurity and information technology, having held pivotal roles at Citigroup, where he was instrumental in developing and managing global cybersecurity programs.









Throughout his distinguished career, Jeff has spearheaded initiatives in information protection, data classification, identity and access management, data leakage prevention, encryption, and risk management. As a senior leader at Citigroup, he was responsible for overseeing a comprehensive cybersecurity program that addressed some of the most complex challenges in the industry. His expertise in aligning company policies with industry standards such as NIST, COBIT, PCI, and ISO27001, and his strategic approach to safeguarding information assets, have made him a recognized leader in the field.

In his new role at SpendMend, Jeff will lead Information Security efforts, focusing on further enhancing data protection and compliance while implementing innovative solutions to mitigate cyber risks. This strategic investment underscores SpendMend's commitment to cybersecurity and ensuring the highest level of data security for its clients.

"We are excited to welcome Jeff Streelman to SpendMend as our new VP of Information Security," said Jeremy Toth, CIO of SpendMend. "Jeff's extensive background in managing large-scale cybersecurity programs and his visionary approach to solving complex information security challenges align perfectly with our goals. As we continue to grow and expand our services, Jeff's leadership will be critical in ensuring that our clients' data remains secure and that we meet the highest standards of cybersecurity."

Jeff expressed his enthusiasm for joining SpendMend, stating, "I am thrilled to join SpendMend at a time when the healthcare industry faces increasing challenges in cybersecurity. Protecting sensitive data and ensuring compliance are more critical than ever, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to help SpendMend enhance its cybersecurity posture. I am committed to building robust security strategies not only to safeguard information but to also support operational efficiency and client trust."

About SpendMend

SpendMend is the leading provider of tech-enabled, cost-saving solutions in the healthcare industry. By combining data, proprietary technology, and analytics with healthcare expertise, SpendMend partners with healthcare networks to illuminate dark data and expose hidden costs in meaningful ways. The company's mission is to help its clients improve patient care through innovative cost-saving solutions. SpendMend's commitment to the highest standards of data protection is underscored by its continued achievement of the HITRUST Implemented, 1-year (i1) Certification, reflecting its dedication to managing data protection and mitigating cybersecurity threats across the healthcare landscape.

Contact Information

Kylee Savage

Marketing Manager

ksavage@spendmend.com

616-257-8331

SOURCE: SpendMend

View the original press release on newswire.com.