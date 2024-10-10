SF Art LLC: Artist Sculpts Cheeto Portrait of Donald Trump: Crunch Trump

Satirical Art "Food for Thought" Offers Fun, Insatiable and Biting Commentary on Politics, Celebrity, and Contemporary Culture

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / Is it Fine Art, or is it a snack? Artist Robbi Firestone of SF LLC tantalizes art lovers and provokes critics with her sculptural portraitof the former Cheeto-in-Chief, a 4-foot-tall portrait of Donald Trump sculpted entirely from Cheetos.

Food For Thought: Crunch Trump ©

Art Portrait of Donald Trump sculpted from Flamin' Hot and Crunchy Cheetos: the former Cheeto-in-Chief

Firestone chose Flamin' Hot and Crunchy Cheetos as her artistic medium to symbolize America's insatiable appetite for consuming politics and celebrity culture in bite-sized pieces. Food for Thought is a cheeky series critiquing contemporary, American culture through a humorous, poignant lens.

Executive Director of SITE Santa Fe, Louis Grachos, notes: "Robbi Firestone's Crunch Trump© and Cheeto portraits are brilliant contemporary extensions of the longstanding tradition of Satirical Portraiture. Innovative in her use of materials, Firestone's works reveal a sense of humor, are clever, and offer substantial insight into subjects, making this series of portraits so successful."

Firestone invites the public to preview Trump's Cheeto portrait as part of High Line Open Studios; October 12-13 from 12-6 p.m. at the West Chelsea Arts Building: 526 West 26th Street, #302, NYC, NY 10001.

By combining satire and pop culture, Firestone transforms iconic figures into larger-than-life Cheeto sculptures to spark laughter and conversation. Upcoming works include icons like Snoop Dogg, Eva Longoria (Producer of Flamin' Hot), and others.

"My Cheeto series goes beyond the figures themselves," says Firestone. "It explores our insatiable appetite and consumption of politics and celebrity culture-and how these crazy personalities consume us. I aimed to create something boldly relevant. Cheetos are omnipresent in American life, like these people. They symbolize our obsession with snack-able, quick digestible media-whether it's politics, fame, or entertainment. The technically impossible medium mirrors message: Cheetos highlight our tendency for overconsumption, painting a portrait of a society in conflict with itself."

The Food for Thought series includes Eat His Words, featuring Cheetos sculptures of Trump's mouth phonemes to emphasize his exaggerated facial expressions, Say Cheese!, and Sign of the Times? to underscore the intersection of politics and commercialism.

Firestone is a mid-career artist whose work delves into ideas, inquiries, and unusual technical skill while exploring materiality. Rich in symbolism, she often plays with double and triple entendres that challenge the viewer to uncover layered meanings. Firestone's artistic journey transitions constantly through both traditional and digital mediums. Her hunger to adapt and innovate invites viewers into a dialogue about the cultural and social symbols that shape our world.

Experience Crunch Trump© and more of Firestone's artworks at her studios in Santa Fe and New York City. The artist is currently seeking representation for this series. Don't miss your chance to connect with her in this intimate setting.

