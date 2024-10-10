StudioNow Expands Influencer Marketing Offerings With Creation of Bad Moon Media: Your Partner for Innovative Media Solutions

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / StudioNow, the leading creative production partner built on a global network of 20,000 top-tier creatives, influencers, and elite producers, today announced its launch of Bad Moon Media, a subsidiary of StudioNow focused on providing comprehensive influencer and media campaign solutions for brands across various industries, with a particular emphasis on gaming.









Over the past 18 months, StudioNow and Bad Moon Talent have cultivated a strong collaborative partnership, consistently delivering exceptional results. The launch of Bad Moon Media further strengthens the StudioNow family's offerings, positioning the company to thrive in the dynamic and ever-evolving media landscape.

Under the Bad Moon Talent brand, the core team has already successfully launched full-service campaigns for brands such as Amika, Jack Link's, Sony PlayStation, and many more.

"The creation of Bad Moon Media marks a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering premium content solutions for brands across various industries," said David Mason, Founder and CEO of StudioNow. "By combining our production capabilities alongside Bad Moon Talent's influencer marketing expertise, we're positioned to deliver scalable campaigns that not only engage audiences but also elevate brand storytelling to new heights."

VP of Bad Moon Media, Reed Trimble, said, "Bad Moon Media was created to provide a proper solution for brands that want to invest in marketing to the 3.3 billion worldwide gaming audience. BMM is at the forefront of the intersection between gaming, talent, production, media, and the places where that audience lives."

This strategic expansion enables StudioNow to offer clients a comprehensive suite of services, from high-quality content production to influencer-driven campaigns, all under one roof. The integration of Bad Moon Media into the StudioNow ecosystem enables brands to access a wider range of creative solutions, ensuring they can effectively reach and engage their target audiences across multiple platforms in a measurable way.

About StudioNow, Inc.

StudioNow is the leading creative production partner empowering brands to create high-quality content through a global network of 20,000 top-tier creatives managed by elite producers. With Bad Moon Talent and Bad Moon Media, StudioNow offers a comprehensive suite of services, including influencer marketing and strategic content solutions. Notable clients include Coca-Cola, McDonald's, Amazon, LinkedIn, Google, and P&G. Learn more at studionow.com

About Bad Moon Talent

Bad Moon Talent is a Los Angeles-based gaming agency specializing in talent management and brand marketing. The agency represents and manages the business interests of numerous gaming personalities and creates experiences in the metaverse. As part of the StudioNow family, Bad Moon Talent works closely with Bad Moon Media to deliver comprehensive gaming-specific media campaigns and strategies. Learn more at badmoontalent.com

About Bad Moon Media

Bad Moon Media, a Nashville-based media agency, offers end-to-end influencer marketing, UGC content, and media campaigns. As a subsidiary of StudioNow, Inc., we are dedicated to helping our clients reach and engage with audiences across the competitive gaming and influencer industry. Learn more at badmoon.media

