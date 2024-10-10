Valimail Amplify Simplifies BIMI Adoption for Businesses of All Sizes with Support for Common Mark Certificates

Google recently announced support for CMC, enabling businesses to implement BIMI without requiring a trademarked logo

Valimail , the leading provider of email authentication and anti-impersonation solutions, announced today that Valimail Amplify supports Common Mark Certificates (CMCs), making it easier for businesses of all sizes to implement Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) and display their logos in email inboxes. This announcement comes on the heels of Google's recent announcement that it will support CMCs in Gmail, expanding the reach of BIMI to even more organizations.

BIMI is an email specification that allows brands to display their logos in the inbox, increasing brand recognition and trust for messages that are legitimately from the brand. In order to take advantage of BIMI, email senders are required to have DMARC at enforcement for their logos to be displayed correctly.

Previously, implementing BIMI required a Verified Mark Certificate (VMC), which could be both time-consuming and expensive to obtain as not only was a registered trademark required, but that mark also needed to fit within the inbox reticle unaltered. With the introduction of CMCs, businesses can now implement BIMI without a registered trademark, making it easier to bring the appropriate brand logo to the inbox without the overhead. This makes BIMI more accessible to a wider range of organizations, and Valimail is the best solution for brands looking to implement DMARC, and have their logos displayed properly.

"Common Mark Certificates are a significant step forward in making email authentication and BIMI more broadly accessible, empowering businesses of all sizes to leverage this powerful technology. This provides IT a more streamlined process for implementing BIMI, while presenting a golden opportunity to email marketers, allowing them to boost brand recognition and engagement in a crowded inbox," shared Seth Blank. "As CTO of Valimail and Chair of the AuthIndicators Working Group, the developers of Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI), I've seen the work that has gone into spearheading this effort and couldn't be more pleased to support Google's endeavor. Ultimately, this makes the inbox safer for all."

Google's move aligns with industry efforts to combat the rising tide of phishing attacks. Phishing is the most commonly used cyberattack, with 95% of phishing attacks having a financial motive, according to Verizon's 2024 Data Breach Investigations Report. By simplifying BIMI implementation, Valimail is empowering more businesses to leverage this technology for enhancing email security as well as brand trust and consistency.

"DigiCert is proud to support the growing adoption of Common Mark Certificates, making it easier for businesses to implement BIMI and protect their brand," said Dean Coclin, Senior Director of Digital Trust Services at DigiCert. "The ability to use CMCs without requiring a registered trademark opens up more opportunities for organizations to enhance their email security and branding efforts. Valimail's integration of CMCs ensures more companies can take advantage of this technology to build trust with their customers while protecting their communications."

Valimail Amplify is the leading automated BIMI solution on the market. With Amplify, businesses can:

Easily implement BIMI with or without a registered trademark

Manage multiple brand entities, domains, and logos

Remove the complexity of BIMI implementation with an automated solution that makes inbox logo management easy

Flexibility to manage multiple brand entities, domains, and logos

Easily assign the right brand assets to the right domains, and instantly swap them in and out as needed

Acquire your VMC or CMC quickly and painlessly

To learn more about Valimail Amplify and CMCs, please visit: https://www.valimail.com/products/amplify/ .

About Valimail

Valimail is the global leader in Zero Trust email authentication and invented hosted DMARC in 2015 and DMARC-as-a-service in 2021. In use by 64,000 companies globally, the company's full line of cloud-native solutions authenticate sender identity to stop phishing, protect brands, and ensure compliance. From neighborhood shops to the world's largest brands, many organizations use these solutions to secure their emails. Valimail holds the most robust portfolio of 20 patents that unlock DMARC for businesses at scale and is the only DMARC solution to earn FedRAMP authorization. Valimail employees Chair and co-Chair many critical ecosystem bodies, such as the IETF DMARC Working Group, and the AuthIndcators Working Group developing BIMI. The premier DMARC partner for Microsoft 365 environments, Valimail also holds leadership positions on every key industry standards body, driving today's email authentication policies and tomorrow's cybersecurity advancements for everyone. For more information, please visit www.valimail.com .

