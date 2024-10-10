Advanced Call Center Technologies: New Research Paper Reveals the Latest Trends in Customer Care and AI-Powered Solutions

New Survey Data Released From Execs in the Know Highlights Emerging Consumer Trends

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / ACT (Advanced Call Center Technologies, LLC), a total experience (TX) innovator and 100% employee-owned customer experience (CX) leader, is excited to announce the release of its latest research paper, in collaboration with Execs in the Know, titled 2024 CX Leaders Trends & Insights: Consumer Edition. This comprehensive report sheds light on the biggest challenges and opportunities facing customer care executives today, providing actionable insights to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving marketplace.





Execs in the Know drew on new survey data from over 500 consumers and insights from numerous senior CX leaders to produce the 2024 CX Leaders Trends & Insights: Consumer Edition.

Inside the paper, readers will discover:

The Biggest Customer Care Challenges : Uncover the most significant obstacles that brands face when trying to provide outstanding customer experiences.

Shifting Consumer Preferences : Learn how consumers' preferred communication methods are evolving, and what this means for brands striving to maintain customer loyalty.

The Impact of Positive Experiences : Understand the critical role positive customer interactions play in driving brand loyalty, and to what extent these experiences influence long-term customer relationships.

The Role of Self-Help and AI : Explore the growing reliance on AI-powered tools and self-help solutions and discover where these technologies succeed and fall short in meeting customer expectations.

Expectations for Live Agents vs. AI : See what consumers expect from human agents and AI-powered solutions and learn how to strike the right balance in your customer service strategy.

Reducing Customer Frustration: Get actionable advice on how to minimize customer frustration and improve overall satisfaction across all touchpoints.

The insights gathered from this research empower businesses to refine their customer service strategies and adopt the right technologies to meet changing consumer demands.

To download your copy of the research paper, visit our landing page: https://www.acttoday.com/blog/total-experience-2024/.

