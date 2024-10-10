Osceola Gold, Inc.: Osceola Gold Inc. Inks Strategic Multi-Year Agreement to Expand Mining Operations in Mary Ann Canyon, Nevada

Osceola Gold Inc. (OTC PINK:OSCI), a leading gold mining and exploration company, is thrilled to announce the signing of a pivotal 5-year consulting agreement with the owner of mining claims in the Osceola Mining District located in White Pine County, Nevada. This agreement is set to significantly bolster Osceola Gold's revenue stream.

Agreement Details:

Under the terms of the agreement, Osceola Gold Inc. will consult on mining operations on the expansive property, leveraging its expertise and advanced mining experience. In return, Osceola Gold will receive a 30% split of the revenue generated from the mining activities.

Key Highlights:

1. Commencement of Operations: Preparations are underway to ensure a seamless and efficient start in the new year, with the initial phase focusing on site preparation and equipment mobilization.

2. Revenue Sharing: The 30% revenue split is anticipated to significantly enhance Osceola Gold's financial performance, contributing to steady revenue growth and improved profit margins over the duration of the agreement. The term of the agreement is 5 years with automatic renewals for additional 5-year increments.

3. Operational Expertise: Osceola Gold will deploy its team of experienced mining professionals to maximize the gold extraction from the Mary Ann Canyon claims. This strategic deployment aims to optimize operational efficiency and yield.

Executive Commentary:

Tracy Pizzoferrato, CEO of Osceola Gold Inc., commented, "This agreement marks a significant milestone for Osceola Gold as we continue to expand our mining operations in Nevada. The Mary Ann Canyon project represents a substantial opportunity for us to increase our revenue stream. We are excited to bring our expertise to this promising site and look forward to a successful and productive relationship. In the coming months, we will expect to publish the recently completed NI-43-101 Technical Report."

Future Outlook:

Osceola Gold Inc. is committed to furthering its growth through strategic partnerships and innovative mining solutions. The company continues to explore new opportunities to expand its portfolio and enhance shareholder value. We also continue our search for a CEO to lead the long-term growth of Osceola Gold.

About Osceola Gold Inc.:

Osceola Gold Inc. (OTC: OSCI) is a publicly traded gold mining and exploration company headquartered in Ely, Nevada. The company is dedicated to the discovery, extraction, and processing of gold resources, employing best-in-class practices and technologies. Osceola Gold is committed to delivering exceptional value to its shareholders while upholding high standards of environmental and social responsibility.

Contact Information:

Osceola Gold Inc.

Investor Relations

Phone: (740) 632-5313

Email: investor.relations@oscigold.com

Website: www.oscigold.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Osceola Gold, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com