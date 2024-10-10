Viva Executive Assistants: Why Prior EA Experience Isn't Everything When Hiring Executive Assistants

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / In early 2024, Viva Executive Assistants conducted an experiment designed to pinpoint the traits that truly make executive assistants thrive in startup settings.









The Question: What are the most important skills for executive assistants in startups?

A Data-Driven Approach to Hiring Insights for Startups

The experiment was swift yet thorough, taking just one week to review the performance of more than 50 executive assistants. Viva divided the group into two categories - those with traditional EA backgrounds and those from other fields such as teaching, healthcare, and even equine training. Customer feedback scores were used to assess their performance, and the results were eye-opening.

What they found challenged conventional wisdom. Assistants from diverse backgrounds consistently outperformed their peers in certain critical areas. Viva's experiment identified three key traits that set top-performing executive assistants apart: proactiveness, intuition, and adaptability.

1. Proactiveness: Staying Ahead of the Curve

The best executive assistants don't wait for instructions - they anticipate needs and take action before problems even arise. In Viva's study, the most proactive assistants created efficiencies by organizing tasks, setting up systems, and solving issues before they became obstacles. Their ability to anticipate and act made them indispensable, regardless of their professional background.

2. Intuition: Making Decisions in Critical Moments

In the high-stakes world of startups, making the right call is crucial. The study showed that assistants with strong intuition excelled in managing sensitive information and keeping executive schedules running smoothly. Their ability to exercise sound judgment consistently outshone the need for prior EA experience, ensuring that the most important tasks always received the attention they deserved.

3. Adaptability: Thriving in the Face of Change

The startup world is defined by constant change, and the assistants who thrived were the ones who could wear multiple hats without hesitation. Those with the ability to adapt quickly and handle shifting responsibilities were key to helping their executives navigate the unpredictable challenges that come with scaling a startup.

Discover the Top Traits of Executive Assistants

At Viva Executive Assistants, we don't just talk about quality - we deliver it. With a focus on growth, we've refined our hiring processes to select only the top 0.2% of exceptional talent, ensuring our executive assistants stand out in any fast-paced startup environment. Our commitment to excellence is backed by results: 92% of customers see immediate value in under one week, and our customer feedback speaks volumes with a 9.3 NPS score from 100+ customers.

Viva continuously conducts experiments to uncover the traits that drive high performance, all with one goal in mind - to maximize productivity and success for startup executives.

About the Company

Viva Executive Assistants is the strategic EA partner of 100+ executives at fast-growing companies in the U.S. We provide the highest-quality, most proactive, and resourceful EAs, ensuring leaders thrive in their roles. With 92% of clients experiencing increased focus and productivity in the first week, Viva ensures seamless onboarding, and our customers see results within <1 week.

Contact Information

Desiree de Leon

Sr. Comms and Content Specialist

desiree.deleon@execviva.com

SOURCE: Viva Executive Assistants

View the original press release on newswire.com.