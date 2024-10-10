From Classroom to Cyber Defenders: Consigas Recognized Authorized Global Training Partner of the Year 2024 for EMEA by Palo Alto Networks

DUBLIN / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / Consigas, a leader in cybersecurity training and a key part of the Exclusive Networks Group, has been honoured with the "Authorized Global Training Partner of the Year 2024 for EMEA" award from Palo Alto Networks. This prestigious award highlights Consigas' commitment to delivering exceptional training and its role as the largest authorized training partner for Palo Alto Networks globally.





Palo Alto Networks Global ATP of the Year 2024 Award

Consigas Recognized Authorized Global Training Partner of the Year 2024 for EMEA by Palo Alto Networks





Consigas' Unique Approach to Cybersecurity Training

The award was presented during Palo Alto Networks quarterly business review and honours a select group of Authorized Training Partners (ATPs) that have demonstrated excellence in several key areas:

Customer Satisfaction: Consistently high ratings from students reflect the quality and value of Consigas' training programs.

Extensive Enablement: By training the most students globally, Consigas-together with the Exclusive Networks group of companies-stand as Palo Alto Networks' largest training powerhouse, reinforcing its position as a global leader.

Collaborative Engagement: Close collaboration with Palo Alto Networks allows Consigas to stay at the forefront of cybersecurity developments and address the most pressing challenges faced by businesses today.

Quotes

"Receiving the Global Training Partner of the Year award is a testament to our unique philosophy," said Lars Meyer, Technical Director & Co-Founder at Consigas. "Our instructors are active security consultants, solving real-world challenges every day, and they bring that invaluable experience into the classroom. It's this blend of theory and practice that sets our training apart, empowering our students with practical skills to tackle today's evolving cyber threats."

"Consigas has been an outstanding partner, consistently demonstrating dedication to our shared mission of protecting our digital way of life. Their trainers' real-world expertise enriches the learning experience, equipping businesses with the skills needed to secure their digital environments. We congratulate Consigas on this well-deserved award."

About Consigas

Consigas is a leading Cyber Security Solution Provider specializing in Palo Alto Networks training and consultancy. As part of the Exclusive Networks Group, Consigas combines over 14 years of hands-on experience with cutting-edge training solutions to empower organizations in defending against an evolving cyber threat landscape. Consigas has received multiple accolades from Palo Alto Networks, including two Global Training Partner of the Year awards and three Excellence in Training awards. By blending real-world consulting experience with innovative training methods, Consigas helps its students turn theory into practice.

For more information on Consigas Palo Alto Networks Training, visit: www.consigas.com

Contact Information

Lydia Meyer

(650) 407-1995

SOURCE: Consigas

View the original press release on newswire.com.