New initiative includes $100,000 annual giving match for employee-nominated organizations

1Password, a leader in identity security, today announced the debut of 1Password for Good, a philanthropic initiative aimed at cultivating purposeful relationships and giving back to communities under three key pillars-people, product, and presence. 1Password is donating $50,000 to three organizations that teach technology skills to underrepresented youth: Mission Bit in the US, Tech She Can in the UK, and Digital Moment in Canada. The company has also partnered with Team4Tech to conduct a design workshop, pro bono, that addresses a cybersecurity challenge faced by one of its non-profit partners.

"We've built 1Password on the belief that safety and security should be accessible to everyone," said Sara Teare, Co-Founder Chief Customer Experience Officer at 1Password. "With 1Password for Good, we're expanding that commitment to help our communities. By giving young people the tools and skills they need to navigate and excel in the digital world, we can make the world a safer place for all."

Empowering the Next Generation of Cybersecurity Innovators

1Password's donations to Digital Moment, Mission Bit, and Tech She Can reinforce its mission to make the digital world safer for everyone.

"1Password's contribution to Digital Moment will be pivotal in expanding our cybersecurity program, allowing us to reach more people and continue providing essential digital safety education," said Indra Kubicek, CEO of Digital Moment. "By equipping teenagers, parents, and educators with the knowledge and tools to protect themselves online, we're making meaningful strides toward cultivating more secure online practices amongst everyone."

"1Password's dedication to championing diversity and addressing gender inequality aligns closely with our mission," said Christina Ortega, President CEO of Mission Bit. "Their support will help us continue offering free access to computer science education for underrepresented youth in the Bay Area. With this investment, we can also expand our project-based programs, empowering students with essential 21st-century skills, preparing them to lead in the tech industry and beyond."

"Since March 2022, our free lessons and resources have reached half a million children worldwide, many from disadvantaged backgrounds," said Sheridan Ash, Co-founder of Tech She Can. "1Password's generous donation will help us to continue this vital work with schools, students, parents, and teachers, encouraging children, especially girls, toward a meaningful future in STEM, improving the ratio of women in the field, and ensuring we're using technology to design a society that works for all."

1Password for Good: A Legacy of Impact

With a longstanding commitment to protecting its communities and keeping them safe, both online and offline, 1Password for Good was created to aid people and communities in need of a helping hand. Through the program, 1Password has built a water well in Malawi, planted 100,000 trees for global reforestation, and provided meals to more than 30,000 people in Canada through organizations like charity: water, Eden, and FeedON.

1Password for Good epitomizes the company's deep-rooted belief that online security is a fundamental right-one that opens doors to new possibilities, especially for younger generations. By keeping it simple, putting people first, and leading with honesty, 1Password's giveback efforts continue to make an impact under three core pillars-people, product, and presence.

People - With a strong commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, belonging (DEIB) , 1Password fosters an inclusive workplace where its employees are empowered to make a positive impact. Six employee resource groups (ERGs) and two employee community groups (ECGs) offer a supportive space for members to connect, share, and thrive. Through paid volunteer days, 1Password employees have volunteered 1,212 hours in 2024 alone.

, and provide discounted 1Password accounts to accredited journalists, registered non-profits, and open-source software developers worldwide to securely manage their credentials. The company has donated $10,000 (USD) to the Freedom of the Press Foundation, $50,000 to Mission Bit (USD), Tech She Can (GBP), and Digital Moment (CAD), and provided $47,000 USD worth of laptops to Self-eSTEM during Women's History Month in 2024. Presence - The 1Password Giving Fund is committed to donating up to $100,000 USD annually to employee-nominated organizations. In September, 1Password awarded $7,500 in grants to 15 organizations across the US, UK, and Canada, including We Don't Waste, Future Projects, and Mamas for Mamas.

To learn more about 1Password for Good and its initiatives, visit https://blog.1password.com/1password-for-good-cybersecurity-awareness-month-2024/.

About 1Password

Trusted by over 150,000 businesses and millions of consumers, 1Password offers identity security and access management solutions built for the way people work and live today. 1Password is on a mission to eliminate the conflict between security and productivity while securing every sign-in for every app on every device. As the provider of the most-used enterprise password manager, 1Password continues to innovate on its strong foundation to offer security solutions relied upon by companies of all sizes, including Associated Press, Salesforce, Canva, Under Armour, and Intercom.

