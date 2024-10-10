Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024
WKN: A2N7PB | ISIN: GB00BF8Q6K64 | Ticker-Symbol: T3V2
Tradegate
10.10.24
15:32 Uhr
1,920 Euro
+0,010
+0,52 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ABRDN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABRDN PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8901,92015:45
SS&C Extends Transfer Agent Relationship with abrdn

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that abrdn, the global investment company and asset manager, has extended its long-term transfer agency relationship with SS&C Global Investor and Distribution Solutions (GIDS) for its U.K., Luxembourg and Singapore fund ranges.

SS&C

"We are pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with SS&C in the U.K. and Luxembourg while extending it into Singapore," said Martin Kwiatkowski, COO Investments, abrdn. "As a leading global asset manager, abrdn is committed to providing the same high-quality experience to our clients, no matter where they are in the world or however they want to engage."

SS&C provides transfer agency services for abrdn's OEIC and Life funds. SS&C's Luxembourg team supports abrdn across liquidity and Société d'investissement à Capital Variable (SICAVs) funds. abrdn also leverages SS&C GIDS for its U.S. funds. The latest contract includes enhanced servicing to provide responsiveness to investors in abrdn's Luxembourg-domiciled funds. SS&C is partnering with abrdn to simplify client reporting, and enhance AML services to support their fund range. Additionally, SS&C is partnering with abrdn to enhance the services available through digital channels for our Singapore business.

"We are thrilled to extend our valued long-term relationship with abrdn to support abrdn's local fund range in Singapore," said Euan Mcleod, Head of SS&C GIDS, APAC. "This expansion further solidifies the strong partnership we already share, delivering an exceptional service to abrdn and their retail, corporate and institutional clients."

About abrdn

abrdn is a global investment company that helps clients and customers plan, save and invest for the future. Our purpose is to enable our clients to be better investors. abrdn manages and administers £505.9bn of assets for clients (as of 30 June 2024).

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/692536/SSC_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ssc-extends-transfer-agent-relationship-with-abrdn-302271015.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
