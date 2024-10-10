'Make Trading Great Again' - Trade Nation's US Election Campaign Combats Market Volatility with Low-Cost Fixed Spreads

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning FCA regulated fintech and financial services provider Trade Nation is pleased to announce it is launching a US Presidential Election* campaign with the tongue-in-cheek tagline 'Make Trading Great Again'** to run in conjunction with its permanently commission-free and low-cost fixed spreads.

Financial markets typically experience a period of volatility in the run to, during and following November's US Presidential Election. Trade Nation's low-cost, fixed spreads offering is considered a great salve, providing clients with the transparency and stability they need when trading and investing during times of uncertainty.

To support traders during this time, Trade Nation is hosting a free online webinar on Tuesday 29th October at 19h00 GMT where Senior Market Analyst, David Morrison, will be discussing Trump vs. Harris: Decoding market volatility. You can sign up to the webinar here https://tradenation.io/us-elections-campaign-2024

Stuart Lane, CEO of Trade Nation, said:

"Not only are we dedicated to offering the tightest spreads in the industry, but having them fixed, so that traders do not experience any unexpected dealing costs. We are the only provider that makes this promise, which is particularly important for our clients during what is expected to be a volatile few weeks and months ahead. Whilst we aim for traders to benefit from our commission-free tight fixed dealing spreads, we caution that investors should trade responsibly, particularly during times of heightened volatility and encourage them to sign up to our educational webinar."



Eva Kulma, Director of Brand and Marketing of Trade Nation, adds:

"In times of market uncertainty, traders need a reliable partner. Trade Nation delivers with our low-cost, fixed spreads-offering stability when it matters most, especially during unpredictable events like the US elections. We've had a bit of fun with this campaign by riffing on the familiar phrase, 'Make Trading Great Again', to highlight how we stand out by truly making trading better for our clients."

"And just to clarify-this isn't an endorsement of Trump (we're sure you knew that!). It's simply a playful way to engage traders and showcase our commitment to offering a better, more transparent trading experience, even in volatile times."

Trade Nation has recently undertaken research to compare the dealing spreads of several zero commission retail brokerages, revealing that on some key index and FX markets significant savings can be made. The savings materialise from Trade Nation's dealing spreads being narrower. For full details of the collection and comparison process please see here.

* Trade Nation does not accept US clients.

** Trade Nation does not endorse either Presidential candidate and is politically neutral.

About Trade Nation

Regulated in multiple jurisdictions including the UK where Trade Nation is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under firm reference number 525164. Founded in 2014 Trade Nation is an award-winning, globally established fintech and financial services provider with a headcount of over 120 employees, with offices spanning the globe from London to Sydney and teams in South Africa, Seychelles and The Bahamas.

With a management team that has a combined industry experience of over 200 years, Trade Nation is dedicated to ensuring it offers the best trading services, whilst taking the responsibility of protecting customer funds as the number one priority.

W: https://tradenation.com/

T: https://twitter.com/itstradenation

L: https://www.linkedin.com/company/itstradenation/

Risk Warnings and Disclaimer

?Financial Spread Bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73.6% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

This communication is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as any form of recommendation as to a particular course of action or as investment advice. It is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial instrument or as an official confirmation of any transaction. Opinions, estimates and assumptions expressed herein are made as of the date of this communication and are subject to change without notice. This communication has been prepared based upon information, including market prices, data and other information, believed to be reliable; however, Trade Nation does not warrant its completeness or accuracy. All market prices and market data contained in or attached to this communication are indicative and subject to change without notice.

