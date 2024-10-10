SambaNova, the generative AI company with the fastest models and most advanced chips, announces a partnership with Canvass AI ("Canvass"), a leader in generative AI enterprise solutions, to drive fast adoption of vertically-integrated AI Solutions, inference and training to South Asia and EMEA.

"As the AI market evolves, enterprises face mounting pressure to fast-track AI initiatives," said Su Le, Chief Growth Officer of SambaNova. "Our goal is to deliver the fastest, most advanced vertically-integrated AI inference and training solutions to customers. Teaming up with Canvass AI in South Asia and EMEA will help us achieve that goal."

SambaNova and Canvass will deliver a complete AI platform, combining SambaNova's AI hardware and software capabilities with Canvass' AI solution to verticalize AI deployments, including AI agents, vertically-integrated AI Solutions, pre-built AI workflows, and tools for clients.

"We're delivering cutting-edge generative AI solutions and services alongside SambaNova, driving greater AI adoption across a diverse customer base," stated Canvass CEO Humera Malik. "Our disruptive integrated solutions provide quick access to new revenue opportunities, operational efficiencies, and measurable sustainability outcomes through AI."

About Canvass AI

Canvass AI puts organizations in control of their data to achieve operational excellence. Designed to be readily accessible and quick to deploy, enterprises use the company's advanced AI solutions for high performance decision making, to future-proof operations, and drive net-zero targets. Backed by Yamaha Manufacturing and Alphabet's Gradient Ventures and the Government of Canada, Canvass is recognized by awards and industry analysts as an AI innovator. The firm's partner ecosystem includes SambaNova, Microsoft, Snowflake, and OpenAI Lab. Visit us at canvass.io or contact us at info@canvass.io. Follow Canvass AI on LinkedIn and X.

About SambaNova Systems

Customers turn to SambaNova to quickly deploy state-of-the-art generative AI capabilities within the enterprise. Our purpose-built enterprise-scale AI platform is the technology backbone for the next generation of AI computing.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, SambaNova Systems was founded in 2017 by industry luminaries, and hardware and software design experts from Sun/Oracle and Stanford University. Investors include SoftBank Vision Fund 2, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Intel Capital, GV, Walden International, Temasek, GIC, Redline Capital, Atlantic Bridge Ventures, Celesta, and several others. Visit us at sambanova.ai or contact us at info@sambanova.ai. Follow SambaNova Systems on Linkedin or X.

