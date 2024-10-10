Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2024) - Jim Hebets, CEO and Founder of The Hebets Company, has been recognized with two prestigious rankings in the recently published 2024 America's Top Financial Security Professionals from Forbes and SHOOK Research. Hebets earned the #3 Top Financial Security Professional spot nationally and was named #1 Best-in-State in Arizona. These top rankings reflect Hebets' dedication to helping clients protect and build their financial futures through comprehensive wealth planning and insurance solutions.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized by Forbes and earn top rankings both nationally and in Arizona," said Jim Hebets. "At The Hebets Company, we strive to put the client first in everything we do, and knowing that the rankings are based on client trust and the likelihood of recommendation makes this honor even more gratifying and meaningful." The company's unique approach-emphasizing that every stakeholder deserves a voice in the planning process and that every plan can reflect the collective voice of its stakeholders-is encapsulated in The Hebets Company's motto, The Value of Voice.

The Forbes list is based on a rigorous methodology conducted by SHOOK Research, which focused on one central question: "Would we recommend these professionals to a family member or a friend?" Unlike traditional rankings based solely on financial metrics, SHOOK's methodology emphasizes the quality of client relationships, trustworthiness, and integrity. To determine the top financia l security professionals , SHOOK evaluated professionals based on both quantitative data, such as production premiums and persistency rates, as well as qualitative factors, including client interactions and personal interviews. The ranking advisors were filtered down from over 45,000 nominations based on SHOOK's high quantitative and qualitative thresholds. SHOOK evaluated more than 17,011 professionals for consideration in its rankings published by Forbes.

"Jim's exceptional work ethic and commitment to excellence have always set him apart in everything he does," said Peter Chung, Managing Director of PartnersFinancial, an NFP company. "Being recognized by Forbes as the #3 financial security professional nationally and #1 in Arizona is a well-deserved honor for Jim. In all the years I've worked with him, he has been a beacon of the values shared by The Hebets Company and PartnersFinancial, consistently putting people at the center of his work. His dedication to building genuine connections, giving back to his community, and upholding his principles is inspiring and reflects his outstanding leadership."

The Hebets Company, an NFP Company, is a network of consultative advisors creating strategies to manage risk, workforce needs, wealth management, and retirement challenges. Hebets founded The Hebets Company in 1969 with the goal of providing clients with bespoke wealth creation and preservation solutions that went beyond the traditional individual product approach. Instead, the company created a proprietary "wealth center" approach incorporating a multi-disciplined planning process capable of providing value at the institutional level through sophisticated, customizable solutions. Solutions include executive compensation and fringe benefits, business valuation and succession planning, estate planning, wealth creation, and preservation. This model of capability sets inevitably created a unique value proposition for the distinguished families, savvy entrepreneurs, and high-impact executives they serve.

"This Forbes ranking is a true testament to Jim's lifelong unwavering dedication to providing a world-class transformational experience for our clients. Having him as a mentor and business partner is a privilege and a blessing. I am excited about what's to come as together we continue to grow the company's footprint for many years to come," said Jamie Hebets, President of The Hebets Company. "Our goal is to sustainably and exponentially transform more lives the same way we have been here at The Hebets Company for 55+ years."

As The Hebets Company has grown, the organization has evolved into a significant player in the non-profit healthcare sector, supporting Federally Qualified Healthcare Centers (FQHC), hospitals, and healthcare systems to attract, reward, and retain top talent with leading-edge compensation, total rewards, and retirement strategies. Through an education-first approach, followed by a proprietary plan design process that honors the value of the voices of all stakeholders, The Hebets Company thoughtfully and efficiently onboards plan participants and engages them in ongoing plan management.

Photo Caption: Jim Hebets, CEO and Founder of The Hebets Company, named #3 Top Financial Security Professional nationally and #1 Best-in-State, Arizona by Forbes and SHOOK Research from over 45,000 nominees.

The Hebets Company, an NFP Company recently acquired by AON, is a premier consulting firm and insurance brokerage committed to creating strategies that prioritize financial health while tackling the most pressing challenges in risk management, retirement planning, workforce strategy, and wealth management. Since 1969, the organization has served high-impact executives, distinguished families, and savvy entrepreneurs. As a leading financial advisor, The Hebets Company designs total rewards strategies for the C-suite and providers that attract and retain talent for healthcare systems and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs). Forbes Magazine and SHOOK Research awarded top ranking to The Hebets Company CEO and Founder, Jim Hebets, by naming him as #3 nationally and #1 in Arizona on its 2024 American Top Financial Security Professionals list, chosen from over 45,000 nominees. The Hebets Company provides executive compensation and fringe benefits, business valuation and succession planning, estate planning, and wealth creation to wealth preservation. For more information, visit HebetsCo.com, call (602) 840-7505, or follow the company on LinkedIn.

