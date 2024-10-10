Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
10.10.2024 15:38 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rob Hunden of Hunden Partners Moderates Panel at P3 Higher Education Summit

The Panel Featured Representatives From Three University-Based, Mixed-Use Developments

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / Hunden Partners (Hunden), a full-service, real estate development advisory practice known for its expertise in placemaking, announced that Rob Hunden, CEO and founder, moderated a panel at the P3 Higher Education Summit event on Oct. 7. The summit is one of the largest gatherings of higher education leaders and examines campus infrastructure challenges faced by schools nationwide, focusing on new approaches to procurement, risk, planning, and asset management.

University of Oklahoma

University of Oklahoma
Photo caption (Courtesy of University of Oklahoma): The University of Oklahoma's transformative mixed-use development was highlighted at the P3 Higher Education Summit during a panel moderated by Hunden Partners' CEO and Founder Rob Hunden.

Hunden served as moderator of "Mixed-Use Districts: Universities Blazing a Trail" with speakers Heather Blanck, Chief Procurement Officer & Director of Strategic Sourcing of The University of Kansas; Rod Cleveland, Commissioner of Cleveland County, Oklahoma, the location of The University of Oklahoma's new arena; Charles Landry, partner of Fishman Haygood, guiding development at Louisiana State University; and Steve Haemmerle, Executive Vice President of Hunden Partners.

The panel explored how universities are modernizing their aging sports facilities and other campus buildings by creating vibrant, mixed-use districts that enhance the fan experience, foster community engagement, attract private investment, and support broader strategic goals. The panelists shared insights on their transformative projects, highlighting the common challenges and the unique approaches reflective of their institutions' distinct cultures and traditions. "These mixed-use districts provide universities the opportunity to better connect to alumni, industry partners, and their surrounding communities," said Haemmerle.

"Universities continue to redefine themselves as complete places and ecosystems for economic impact, whether from events at sports facilities, hotels, conference centers, and entertainment venues or as year-round neighborhoods with a mix of residential, retail, restaurant, hotel, office, and research uses. Hunden's work with these universities is creating comprehensive developments that induce 'live, work, play and stay' to higher education. We follow the same mixed-use best practices that are used to create great downtowns and neighborhoods. The result is greater economic impact, sustainability, improved reputation and a complete campus experience," said Hunden.

About Hunden Partners

Hunden Partners is the leading global advisor in destination real estate development. The firm offers a full range of tourism planning and strategy; market, financial feasibility, and economic and impact analyses; and development advisory services for specialty destination assets such as sports facilities, mixed-use and entertainment districts, convention and expo centers, hotels, entertainment venues, recreation facilities, and other catalytic development projects.??Hunden has conducted more than 1,000 studies and has had a hand in the development of over $25 billion in projects around the world.?

For more information, please visit?https://hunden.com.

Contact Information

Laura Sportiello
Vice President, Business Development
laura@hunden.com
312-643-2500

SOURCE: Hunden Partners

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.