Rob Hunden of Hunden Partners Moderates Panel at P3 Higher Education Summit

The Panel Featured Representatives From Three University-Based, Mixed-Use Developments

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / Hunden Partners (Hunden), a full-service, real estate development advisory practice known for its expertise in placemaking, announced that Rob Hunden, CEO and founder, moderated a panel at the P3 Higher Education Summit event on Oct. 7. The summit is one of the largest gatherings of higher education leaders and examines campus infrastructure challenges faced by schools nationwide, focusing on new approaches to procurement, risk, planning, and asset management.

University of Oklahoma

Photo caption (Courtesy of University of Oklahoma): The University of Oklahoma's transformative mixed-use development was highlighted at the P3 Higher Education Summit during a panel moderated by Hunden Partners' CEO and Founder Rob Hunden.

Hunden served as moderator of "Mixed-Use Districts: Universities Blazing a Trail" with speakers Heather Blanck, Chief Procurement Officer & Director of Strategic Sourcing of The University of Kansas; Rod Cleveland, Commissioner of Cleveland County, Oklahoma, the location of The University of Oklahoma's new arena; Charles Landry, partner of Fishman Haygood, guiding development at Louisiana State University; and Steve Haemmerle, Executive Vice President of Hunden Partners.

The panel explored how universities are modernizing their aging sports facilities and other campus buildings by creating vibrant, mixed-use districts that enhance the fan experience, foster community engagement, attract private investment, and support broader strategic goals. The panelists shared insights on their transformative projects, highlighting the common challenges and the unique approaches reflective of their institutions' distinct cultures and traditions. "These mixed-use districts provide universities the opportunity to better connect to alumni, industry partners, and their surrounding communities," said Haemmerle.

"Universities continue to redefine themselves as complete places and ecosystems for economic impact, whether from events at sports facilities, hotels, conference centers, and entertainment venues or as year-round neighborhoods with a mix of residential, retail, restaurant, hotel, office, and research uses. Hunden's work with these universities is creating comprehensive developments that induce 'live, work, play and stay' to higher education. We follow the same mixed-use best practices that are used to create great downtowns and neighborhoods. The result is greater economic impact, sustainability, improved reputation and a complete campus experience," said Hunden.

