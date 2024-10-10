Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2024) - KAPA GOLD INC. (TSXV: KAPA) ("Kapa" or the "Company") announces a pivotal step in the ongoing evaluation of its Blackhawk Mine project. The Company is conducting a thorough review of historical data and incorporating recently uncovered records. The goal is to leverage this data by feeding it into 3D modeling software, which will enable the design of a precise and efficient drilling plan to certify the project's resources.

This approach ensures that only qualified data is utilized in the modeling process, marking a critical phase in advancing Blackhawk Mine. Kapa Gold's comprehensive efforts aim to optimize exploration outcomes.

"We are excited about the potential this data presents," said David Paxton, CEO of Kapa Gold. "With a deeper understanding of the historical information, combined with modern 3D modeling techniques, we are positioning ourselves to make informed decisions that will pave the way for the successful development of Blackhawk Mine. This initiative not only brings us one step closer to unlocking the full potential of this asset, but it also adds significant value to our shareholders by strengthening the overall project outlook."

The Company's ongoing commitment to establishing a compliant resource and a viable mine is underscored by this strategic initiative, which will provide the necessary framework for further exploration and project expansion.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Allan Miller, PhD., P.Geo., Consultant and Senior Geologist of Kapa Gold Inc, a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Blackhawk Mine

Blackhawk Mine is located in the historic Blackhawk Mining District in California, a region renowned for its gold and silver production. The mine has a long history of precious metal extraction, with several high-potential exploration targets identified. Kapa Gold is focusing on establishing a resource and developing a sustainable extraction strategy using modern techniques.

About Kapa Gold

Kapa Gold Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its portfolio of high-potential gold projects in North America. The Company's flagship project, the Blackhawk Gold Property, aims to deliver significant shareholder value through strategic exploration and development initiatives. Kapa Gold is dedicated to responsible mining, sustainable growth, and contributing positively to the communities in which it operates.

