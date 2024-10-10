Saviynt, a leading provider of cloud-native identity and governance platform solutions, today announced it has been named a leader in the Frost Sullivan report Frost Radar: Workforce Identity Access Management, 2024

Frost Sullivan's 2024 Frost Radar: Workforce Identity and Access Management Report benchmarked the leadingIAM vendors according to their capabilities to protect organizations and their external workforces from identity-related attacks. The results placed Saviynt in a leadership position in the upper right-hand corner for growth and innovation. Saviynt excelled across a range of parameters such as consistent commitment to research and innovation, focus on megatrends, product portfolio, customer satisfaction, growth and partnership strategies, and vision.

According to Deepali Sathe, Frost Sullivan analyst and author of the report, "Saviynt is one of the few profiled vendors that started as an IGA provider but has since expanded its presence with PAM and other access management capabilities. Saviynt's focus on R&D and strategic partnerships has made it a formidable competitor to legacy providers. As a cloud-first provider, Saviynt has actively pursued large companies committed to their digital transformation. Saviynt's position on the Frost Radar reflects its rapid growth in the IAM industry with a focus on innovation and the ability to excel despite very large competitors."

Frost Sullivan defines workforce IAM as a framework to control and manage identities, access, and policies for employees, gig workers, partners, and vendors across an enterprise's IT infrastructure. The ease with which bad actors can move laterally once they are inside a system makes attacks on workforce IAM lucrative. According to the report, companies need easy-to-implement solutions that are equipped with multilayered protection to prevent access and movement in the system. Continuous authentication, separation of duty, and least privilege are important capabilities to reduce the impact of workforce IAM attacks.

"Many organizations still use loosely coupled and legacy IAM components as part of their workforce security strategy. It has been hard for them to find vendors so far that offer rich features in a converged way that is easy to adopt. And rich features are required for managing hybrid workforces, as well as machine identities for example," said Henrique Teixeira, SVP of Strategy at Saviynt. "Saviynt is uniquely positioned to solve workforce IAM challenges. We are committed to managing and mitigating modern workforce identity risks by aggressively investing in innovations that deliver comprehensive capabilities and super easy to use experiences. Saviynt's Identity Cloud differentiates itself by providing full workforce IAM security for humans (internal and external workers) as well as machines with just in time, least privilege, and fine-grained access with separation of duties by packaging both IGA and PAM controls in a single control plane."

Saviynt's Identity Cloud is an identity security platform that improves efficiency and time to market of workforces, simplifies compliance and reduces risks of identity-based attacks in a converged and delightful converged experience.

More information on Saviynt's Workforce Identity Solution and a copy of the Frost Radar: Workforce Identity Access Management, 2024 report can be foundhere.

Saviynt empowers enterprises to secure their digital transformation, safeguard critical assets, and meet regulatory compliance. With a vision to provide a secure and compliant future for all enterprises, Saviynt is recognized as an industry leader in identity security whose cutting-edge solutions protect the world's leading brands, Fortune 500 companies and government organizations. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com.

