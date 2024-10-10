Behavox, a global leader in AI-powered compliance and risk management solutions, today announced its second consecutive quarter of 100% customer growth for its Intelligent Archive solution. Launched in January of this year, this rapid growth highlights the market's dissatisfaction with legacy providers and the growing demand for modern compliance and archiving solutions.

Behavox Intelligent Archive is powered by Behavox's proprietary large language model, created in collaboration with leading financial services institutions and tailored specifically for the needs of financial services. Behavox brings to the archiving space over 10 years of global regulatory and industry experience in conjunction with scalable and secure technology to deliver its Intelligent Archive.

The Behavox Intelligent Archive delivers several critical benefits to organizations:

Reduced operational costs by consolidating compliance tech stacks, allowing organizations to benefit from Behavox's industry-leading Quantum risk detection product with our low-cost regulatory archiving.

by consolidating compliance tech stacks, allowing organizations to benefit from Behavox's industry-leading Quantum risk detection product with our low-cost regulatory archiving. Lower legal and data export costs with flexible, customer-friendly pricing.

with flexible, customer-friendly pricing. AI-driven search for real-time, efficient data access and analysis.

for real-time, efficient data access and analysis. Enhanced compliance with global financial, privacy, and security regulations, including SEC 17a-4, MiFID, FINRA, GDPR, and CPAA.

The Intelligent Archive supports over 100 communication channels across text and audio, enabling organizations to meet evolving regulatory requirements while improving operational efficiency.

"Behavox takes pride in its customer-centric approach to data ownership," remarked Michael McGrath, Head of Partnerships and Business Development. "It offers clients complete control over their data without locking them into expensive extraction fees. Behavox enables low-cost, flexible data export options, including free data exports at no additional cost. Scalability is key, too. The Intelligent Archive can scale to meet the needs of organizations, from small firms to the largest enterprises, from gigabytes to petabytes of storage

Behavox's most recent customer acquisitions for its Intelligent Archive have been transacted through Google Marketplace. "We meet our customers where they are," stated Nabeel Ebrahim, Chief Revenue Officer. "If we can reduce the frustration of the lengthy procurement processes and pass on even a 1% reduction in costs, we will. We are committed to helping our customers modernize their archiving programs

Join Our Intelligent Archive Webinar

As organizations seek to modernize their compliance infrastructure, Behavox invites industry leaders to explore the capabilities of the Intelligent Archive at our upcoming Webinar. This event will feature live demonstrations and detailed discussions on how Behavox is transforming compliance operations and data management.

Webinar: October 30, 2024

About Behavox:

Behavox is an Artificial Intelligence company on a mission to build cutting-edge AI systems that safeguard businesses and enhance human productivity. As the world's foremost provider of AI-powered archiving, compliance, and security solutions, we are trusted by leading organizations to secure their text and voice communications data, and monitor a broad range of regulatory, conduct, and insider threat risks. Founded in 2014, Behavox is headquartered in London, with offices worldwide, including in New York City, Montreal, Seattle, Singapore, and Tokyo.

More information about the company is available at www.behavox.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241010972299/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact:

media@behavox.com