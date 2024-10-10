National Association of Broadcasters: 2024 NAB Marconi Radio Award Winners Announced

Awards honor excellence and performance in radio
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) presented the 2024 NAB Marconi Radio Awards, a celebration held at the Javits Center during NAB Show New York. The ceremony, presented by Xperi, was hosted by radio and television personality Bobby Bones featuring DJ Scratch as the house DJ for the night.
Established in 1989 and named after inventor and Nobel Prize winner Guglielmo Marconi, the NAB Marconi Radio Awards are given to radio stations and outstanding on-air personalities to recognize excellence in radio.
A group photo of the award recipients is available here. Find additional photos of the event here.
This year's NAB Marconi Radio Award winners are:
LEGENDARY STATION OF THE YEAR
MAJOR MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR
KYGO-FM Denver, Colo.
KTCK-AM Dallas, Texas
LEGENDARY RADIO MANAGER OF THE YEAR
LARGE MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR
Bennett Zier, Audacy, Virginia
WWRM-FM Tampa, Fla.
NETWORK/SYNDICATED PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
MEDIUM MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR
Erica Campbell, Reach Media/Urban One, Dallas, Texas
WNRP-AM Pensacola, Fla.
MAJOR MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
SMALL MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR
Rachel Ryan, KSCS-FM, Dallas, Texas
KQRQ-FM Rapid City, S.D.
LARGE MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
BEST RADIO PODCAST OF THE YEAR
Dan Mandis, WWTN-FM, Nashville, Tenn.
"El Bueno, La Mala y El Feo",
Univision Radio, Los Angeles, Calif.
MEDIUM MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
AC STATION OF THE YEAR
Andy Beckman & Kat Walburn, WAJI-FM, Fort Wayne, Ind.
WTVR-FM Richmond, Va.
SMALL MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
CHR STATION OF THE YEAR
Kat Mykals, WGBF-FM, Evansville, Ind.
WBLI-FM Long Island, N.Y.
COLLEGE RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR
CLASSIC HITS STATION OF THE YEAR
WPSC-FM, William Paterson University, Wayne, N.J.
WGRR-FM Cincinnati, Ohio
COUNTRY STATION OF THE YEAR
SPANISH LANGUAGE STATION OF THE YEAR
WXTU-FM, Philadelphia, Pa.
WLZL-FM, Washington, D.C.
NEWS/TALK STATION OF THE YEAR
SPORTS STATION OF THE YEAR
KDKA-AM, Pittsburgh, Penn.
KKFN-FM, Denver, Colo.
RELIGIOUS STATION OF THE YEAR
URBAN STATION OF THE YEAR
WNNL-FM, Raleigh, N.C.
WBTJ-FM, Richmond, Va.
ROCK STATION OF THE YEAR
KQMT-FM, Denver, Colo.
Marconi finalists were selected by a committee of broadcasters, and the winners were voted on by the NAB Marconi Radio Awards Selection Academy.
