Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
10.10.2024 16:02 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

National Association of Broadcasters: 2024 NAB Marconi Radio Award Winners Announced

Awards honor excellence and performance in radio

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) presented the 2024 NAB Marconi Radio Awards, a celebration held at the Javits Center during NAB Show New York. The ceremony, presented by Xperi, was hosted by radio and television personality Bobby Bones featuring DJ Scratch as the house DJ for the night.

Established in 1989 and named after inventor and Nobel Prize winner Guglielmo Marconi, the NAB Marconi Radio Awards are given to radio stations and outstanding on-air personalities to recognize excellence in radio.

A group photo of the award recipients is available here. Find additional photos of the event here.

This year's NAB Marconi Radio Award winners are:

LEGENDARY STATION OF THE YEAR

MAJOR MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR

KYGO-FM Denver, Colo.

KTCK-AM Dallas, Texas

LEGENDARY RADIO MANAGER OF THE YEAR

LARGE MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR

Bennett Zier, Audacy, Virginia

WWRM-FM Tampa, Fla.

NETWORK/SYNDICATED PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

MEDIUM MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR

Erica Campbell, Reach Media/Urban One, Dallas, Texas

WNRP-AM Pensacola, Fla.

MAJOR MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

SMALL MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR

Rachel Ryan, KSCS-FM, Dallas, Texas

KQRQ-FM Rapid City, S.D.

LARGE MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

BEST RADIO PODCAST OF THE YEAR

Dan Mandis, WWTN-FM, Nashville, Tenn.

"El Bueno, La Mala y El Feo",

Univision Radio, Los Angeles, Calif.

MEDIUM MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

AC STATION OF THE YEAR

Andy Beckman & Kat Walburn, WAJI-FM, Fort Wayne, Ind.

WTVR-FM Richmond, Va.

SMALL MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

CHR STATION OF THE YEAR

Kat Mykals, WGBF-FM, Evansville, Ind.

WBLI-FM Long Island, N.Y.

COLLEGE RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR

CLASSIC HITS STATION OF THE YEAR

WPSC-FM, William Paterson University, Wayne, N.J.

WGRR-FM Cincinnati, Ohio

COUNTRY STATION OF THE YEAR

SPANISH LANGUAGE STATION OF THE YEAR

WXTU-FM, Philadelphia, Pa.

WLZL-FM, Washington, D.C.

NEWS/TALK STATION OF THE YEAR

SPORTS STATION OF THE YEAR

KDKA-AM, Pittsburgh, Penn.

KKFN-FM, Denver, Colo.

RELIGIOUS STATION OF THE YEAR

URBAN STATION OF THE YEAR

WNNL-FM, Raleigh, N.C.

WBTJ-FM, Richmond, Va.

ROCK STATION OF THE YEAR

KQMT-FM, Denver, Colo.

Marconi finalists were selected by a committee of broadcasters, and the winners were voted on by the NAB Marconi Radio Awards Selection Academy.

About NAB Show New York
NAB Show New York is the premier East Coast event and marketplace for the broadcast, media, and entertainment industry, held in the media capital of the world, October 9-10 at the Javits Center. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters and co-located with the AES Show 2024 NY, this intimate gathering connects roughly 12,000 content creators, tech innovators, and business strategists with the latest tools, trends, and technology. This event features cutting-edge solutions for content creation, distribution, and monetization, alongside purposeful networking opportunities and insights from industry leaders, fostering an environment where ideas are born, and partnerships thrive. For more information, visit NABShowNY.com.

About NAB
The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at?www.nab.org.

Contact:
Elizabeth Donatelli
edonatelli@nab.org
202-429-5407

SOURCE: National Association of Broadcasters



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.