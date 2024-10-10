National Association of Broadcasters: 2024 NAB Marconi Radio Award Winners Announced

Awards honor excellence and performance in radio

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) presented the 2024 NAB Marconi Radio Awards , a celebration held at the Javits Center during NAB Show New York . The ceremony, presented by Xperi, was hosted by radio and television personality Bobby Bones featuring DJ Scratch as the house DJ for the night.

Established in 1989 and named after inventor and Nobel Prize winner Guglielmo Marconi, the NAB Marconi Radio Awards are given to radio stations and outstanding on-air personalities to recognize excellence in radio.

A group photo of the award recipients is available here. Find additional photos of the event here.

This year's NAB Marconi Radio Award winners are:

LEGENDARY STATION OF THE YEAR MAJOR MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR KYGO-FM Denver, Colo. KTCK-AM Dallas, Texas LEGENDARY RADIO MANAGER OF THE YEAR LARGE MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR Bennett Zier, Audacy, Virginia WWRM-FM Tampa, Fla. NETWORK/SYNDICATED PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR MEDIUM MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR Erica Campbell, Reach Media/Urban One, Dallas, Texas WNRP-AM Pensacola, Fla. MAJOR MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR SMALL MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR Rachel Ryan, KSCS-FM, Dallas, Texas KQRQ-FM Rapid City, S.D. LARGE MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR BEST RADIO PODCAST OF THE YEAR Dan Mandis, WWTN-FM, Nashville, Tenn. "El Bueno, La Mala y El Feo", Univision Radio, Los Angeles, Calif. MEDIUM MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR AC STATION OF THE YEAR Andy Beckman & Kat Walburn, WAJI-FM, Fort Wayne, Ind. WTVR-FM Richmond, Va. SMALL MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR CHR STATION OF THE YEAR Kat Mykals, WGBF-FM, Evansville, Ind. WBLI-FM Long Island, N.Y. COLLEGE RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR CLASSIC HITS STATION OF THE YEAR WPSC-FM, William Paterson University, Wayne, N.J. WGRR-FM Cincinnati, Ohio COUNTRY STATION OF THE YEAR SPANISH LANGUAGE STATION OF THE YEAR WXTU-FM, Philadelphia, Pa. WLZL-FM, Washington, D.C. NEWS/TALK STATION OF THE YEAR SPORTS STATION OF THE YEAR KDKA-AM, Pittsburgh, Penn. KKFN-FM, Denver, Colo. RELIGIOUS STATION OF THE YEAR URBAN STATION OF THE YEAR WNNL-FM, Raleigh, N.C. WBTJ-FM, Richmond, Va. ROCK STATION OF THE YEAR KQMT-FM, Denver, Colo.

Marconi finalists were selected by a committee of broadcasters, and the winners were voted on by the NAB Marconi Radio Awards Selection Academy.

About NAB Show New York

NAB Show New York is the premier East Coast event and marketplace for the broadcast, media, and entertainment industry, held in the media capital of the world, October 9-10 at the Javits Center. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters and co-located with the AES Show 2024 NY, this intimate gathering connects roughly 12,000 content creators, tech innovators, and business strategists with the latest tools, trends, and technology. This event features cutting-edge solutions for content creation, distribution, and monetization, alongside purposeful networking opportunities and insights from industry leaders, fostering an environment where ideas are born, and partnerships thrive. For more information, visit NABShowNY.com.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at? www.nab.org .

Contact:

Elizabeth Donatelli

edonatelli@nab.org

202-429-5407

SOURCE: National Association of Broadcasters

View the original press release on accesswire.com