Tokyo, Japan--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2024) - ZIPAIR Tokyo announced that the carrier will continue to expand its transpacific network with service between Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and Tokyo Narita, starting March 4, 2025. The service from Houston will become the carrier's fifth route across the Pacific, following Los Angeles, San Francisco, San José Mineta, and Vancouver. Reservations and ticket sales will begin today at 12:00 Japan Standard Time.

ZIPAIR operates the highly efficient Boeing 787-8 aircraft on its international routes and will initially offer four flights per week between Houston and Tokyo Narita. The carrier's unique business model provides seasoned and new travelers a convenient low-cost option, allowing more people to travel to Japan and Asia. Houston, the fourth-largest city by population in the United States, features world-class art museums, exciting professional sports teams, and many award-winning restaurants.

"We welcome ZIPAIR to Houston, as it reflects our city's prominence on the global stage," said Houston Mayor John Whitmire. "The new route between Houston and Tokyo will strengthen our business ties with Japan and the broader Asia-Pacific region. It will also bring more visitors to experience Houston's vibrant culture, world-class healthcare and diverse industries."

"This new partnership with ZIPAIR aligns perfectly with the mission of Houston Airports to connect the people, businesses, cultures and economies of the world to Houston," said Jim Szczesniak, Director of Aviation for Houston Airports. "By adding more airline partners like ZIPAIR, we're responding to growing passenger demand for international travel options. This new route to Tokyo not only strengthens our global connectivity but also offers travelers more flexibility and affordability, ensuring Houston remains a premier gateway for global travel."





Inaugural Sale Fare between Houston and Tokyo Narita

To celebrate the launch of the new service, ZIPAIR will offer a limited time airfare on their Standard Value Seat for the month of March. Tickets will be available for purchase between October 10 and November 30, 2024.

"The launch of our service from Houston, Texas will offer a convenient low-cost option to travel between the U.S. and Asia. We are committed to providing our valued customers more flexibility to travel on international flights and believe this service will be successful due to the extensive airport connectivity featured at both George Bush Intercontinental and Tokyo Narita. We look forward to welcoming new and seasoned travelers to take advantage of our fully customizable travel experience,including complimentary Wi-Fi service" said Shingo Nishida, President of ZIPAIR Tokyo.





Operating Schedule: March 4 -March 8, 2025

Route Flight # Departure Arrival Day of Week Houston=Narita ZG15 Houston 8:45 Narita 13:50 (Next Day) Tues/Thurs/Sat/Sun ZG16 Narita 10:00 Houston 6:45

Operating Schedule: March 9 -March 29, 2025

Route Flight # Departure Arrival Day of Week Houston=Narita ZG15 Houston 9:45 Narita 13:50 (Next Day) Tues/Thurs/Sat/Sun ZG16 Narita 10:00 Houston 7:45

* Flight schedules are subject to relevant government approvals.

Reservations and Sales

Tickets will be available for sale on October 10 (12:00 Japan Standard Time)

For additional details, including fare information, visit https://www.zipair.net

ZIPAIR International Network Map





About ZIPAIR Tokyo

Established in 2018 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan Airlines, ZIPAIR features a fully customizable travel experience based on an LCC business model. Offering complimentary Wi-Fi for all classes of travel, the carrier operates the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner configured in a 290-seat layout. One of the few international airlines to provide a contactless inflight experience, ZIPAIR's self-ordering payment system is accessible to order meals and goods through a personal smartphone or tablet. Based out of Tokyo Narita, ZIPAIR currently operates to nine international destinations, including Seoul, Manila, Bangkok, Singapore, Honolulu, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San José Mineta, and Vancouver.

About George Bush Intercontinental Airport

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) is part of the Houston Airport System (HAS), the Department of Aviation for the City of Houston. In 2023, Bush Airport welcomed 46.1 million passengers. The airport works with 26 airline partners to connect passengers to 185 destinations worldwide. Bush Airport has maintained an exceptional 4-star Skytrax rating for seven consecutive years and ranks among the Top 10 Best Airport Dining Experiences in the World. HAS is home to the World's Best Airport Art program, which features one of the largest public art collections in the aviation industry. HAS positions Houston as the international passenger and cargo gateway to the South-Central United States and is a primary gateway to Latin America.

