Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2024) - Conor Kehoe, Chair, PRI Board, Principles for Responsible Investment ("PRI" or the "Organization"), joined Nicole Rosenberg, Vice President, Governance and Sustainability, TMX Group to open the market to celebrate the Organization's 16th annual conference visiting Canada for the first time in a decade.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VZdENCrwE9w

The Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) Association team is joined by the PRI Board Chair Conor Kehoe, PRI Board members, PRI signatories, and local and global partners, to open the market to celebrate the PRI in Person 2024 conference happening this week in Toronto. As a global community of over 5,300 responsible investors representing US$128.4 trillion, the PRI supports its signatories to incorporate responsible investment practices globally and in Canada. The PRI in Person conference, the world's leading responsible investment conference, offers a unique platform for PRI signatories and other responsible investment leaders and professionals to learn, engage and collaborate with their peers around the globe.

