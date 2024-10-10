On the heels of recent AI innovation and rapid platform expansion, the company appoints Omer Azaria as Chief Product Officer

Sysdig, the leader in real-time cloud security, today announced that it has been recognized as "Company of the Year" for container and Kubernetes security by Frost Sullivan. The company also announced the appointment of Omer Azaria to the role of Chief Product Officer (CPO).

"While Sysdig has a robust CNAPP, the company has successfully differentiated itself from competitors with its real-time security, which spans the cloud life cycle," said Daphne Dwiputriane, Research Associate at Frost Sullivan. "Cloud companies have approached cloud security from different angles. Sysdig does address security posture, but as the creator of open source Falco, the industry-standard runtime security tool, Sysdig is regarded as a leader in cloud-native detection and response."

"Winning awards is a testament to both the great product we're building and our continued focus on delivering for customers," said Suresh Vasudevan, Sysdig CEO. "A new generation of cloud-native security is necessary to handle the challenges of the cloud, and we can directly correlate Sysdig's growth and success to the massive market shift we've seen from legacy and on-premises approaches."

Omer Azaria named CPO

Since joining in 2018, Omer Azaria has been foundational in building Sysdig Secure from the ground up and scaling its global engineering team. Over the last several months, under Azaria's direction, Sysdig introduced AI Workload Security, expanded cloud detection and response (CDR) capabilities, and launched the first artificial intelligence (AI) cloud security analyst capable of multistep reasoning, Sysdig Sage.

"At Sysdig, we've assembled an incredible leadership team, built an industry-leading cloud-native security platform, and developed a groundbreaking AI cloud security analyst," Vasudevan said. "Sysdig is a team of builders, and we solved the hard problems first, like instrumenting a real-time agent and pioneering AI for security with Sysdig Sage. When I look ahead at our growth opportunities and product roadmap, I'm excited for our continued leadership in CNAPP."

About Sysdig

In the cloud, every second counts. Attacks move at warp speed, and security teams must protect the business without slowing it down. Sysdig stops cloud attacks in real time, instantly detecting changes in risk with runtime insights and open source Falco. Sysdig, rated No. 1 for cloud security posture management (CSPM) in the Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of a Customer" report, correlates signals across cloud workloads, identities, and services to uncover hidden attack paths and prioritize real risk. From prevention to defense, Sysdig helps enterprises focus on what matters: innovation.

Sysdig. Secure Every Second.

