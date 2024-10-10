Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
PR Newswire
10.10.2024 16:06 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FutureCeuticals, Inc.: FutureCeuticals Announces Publication of Groundbreaking Study on CognatiQ's Same-Day Cognitive Benefits

MOMENCE, Ill., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureCeuticals proudly announces the publication of another new scientific article, once again validating the cognitive performance benefits of its patented ingredient, CognatiQ®. The results of the study, conducted at Auburn University and published in the journal Nutrients, demonstrate CognatiQ's benefits for cognitive performance in a large, diverse and healthy group of subjects.

The study is the very first of its kind to challenge the effectiveness of a cognitive performance ingredient in an at-home setting intended to mimic actual, real-life conditions rather than the highly controlled laboratory settings traditionally used by researchers.

The paper reports that a single, 200mg serving of CognatiQ significantly improved cognitive performance just one hour post-ingestion, directly impacting "working memory," considered among the most important elements of memory and reported to be crucial for reasoning, comprehension and decision-making. Tested measures showed drastic improvements from a single dose, ranging from 25% to as much as 80% improvement. Targeted benefits described in the paper included focus, accuracy and concentration, achieved while helping to alleviate the impacts of mental fatigue.

"Working memory" is a well-known term for neurologists and neuroscientists, but the term has recently experienced a resurgence in the public discourse, thanks in part to New York Times best-selling author, Dr. Richard Restak, world-renowned neurologist. The New York Times recently published a book review reporting Dr. Restak's conclusion that working memory "is the most critical type of memory," particularly as we age.

"We are pleased the world is finally beginning to realize what neurologists have known for a long time: working memory is among the most crucial parts of our brain function," shared J. Randal Wexler, who leads FutureCeuticals' R&D Department.

"The findings reported in this most recent paper directly link a single dose of CognatiQ to very significant improvements in working memory. We believe these findings demonstrate that CognatiQ can provide large, noticeable changes in cognitive performance, quickly," declared Mr. Wexler.

Visit futureceuticals.com/cognatiq to learn more.

About FutureCeuticals

FutureCeuticals is a family-owned leader in the research, development and manufacture of fruit, vegetable, and grain-based powders and extracts for the functional food, beverage and dietary supplement markets. We unlock the synergistic power of plants through the discovery and research of innovative and nutritious plant-based ingredients. CognatiQ® is available exclusively from FutureCeuticals.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/futureceuticals-announces-publication-of-groundbreaking-study-on-cognatiqs-same-day-cognitive-benefits-302272142.html

