Breach and Attack Simulation Market worth USD 2,405.4 million by 2029- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Breach and Attack Simulation Market size is projected to grow from USD 729.2 Million in 2024 to USD 2,405.4 Million by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.0% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018-2029 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024-2029 Forecast units Value (USD Million) Segments Covered Offering, Services, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application, Vertical, and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Companies covered Major vendors in the global Breach and Attack Simulation Market are Cymulate (US), AttackIQ (US), XM Cyber (Israel), SafeBreach (US), Picus Security (US), Qualys (US), Rapid7 (US), IBM (US), Fortinet (US), Mandiant (US), Keysight Technologies (US), Aujas (US), Cytomate (Qatar), ReliaQuest (US), Detectify (Sweden), Scythe (US), BreachLock (US), CyCognito (US), Skybox Security (US), Aquila I (India), ImmuniWeb (Switzerland), ThreatGen (US), Strobes Security (US), NopSec (US), SimSpace (US), PurpleBox (US), and Kroll (US).

The need to conduct continuous security validation and digital transformation initiatives drives growth in the Breach and Attack Simulation Market. Security audits equip organizations to proactively detect vulnerabilities during the development cycle, enhancing resilience. As these breach and attack simulation tools simulate advanced cyberattacks and validate based on real-time, this process is streamlined, reducing risk.

With the rising tide of digital transformation entering the healthcare and financial sectors, ever-increasing deployments of breach and attack simulation tools would be required with growing cybersecurity risks from an insider threat and compliance. Organizations like Cleveland Clinic, JPMorgan Chase, and Siemens implement breach and attack simulation to protect sensitive information and maintain compliance, thus emphasizing breach and attack simulation solutions in the wake of evolving cyber threats.

By Offering, the Platform & Tools segment will account for the highest market size.

By offering segment, the largest share is captured by the platform and tools segment. The comprehensive security assessments offer continued monitoring capabilities and seamless integration with existing security frameworks, enabling higher investment in cybersecurity and increasing threats, which will surely increase the adoption of these tools. AttackIQ, Cymulate, and Rapid7 have the most advanced continuous testing and threat management solutions among the big players. The North American region heads the fray with massive investments in R&D in this segment, and the telecom sector is increasingly turning towards the breach and attack simulation platforms to lock away sensitive data.

By Services, the Managed Services segment will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The managed services segment is expected to grow fastest in the Breach and Attack Simulation Market because more companies are turning towards managed security services for inexpensive security solutions. MSPs provide constant security validation across diverse environments using the breach and attack simulation tools, helping to bridge an inadequate supply of skilled cybersecurity professionals and enabling organizations, such as SMEs, to scale and strengthen their defenses. To that end, compliance requirements further fuel the adoption of MSPs. Asia Pacific will rapidly grow due to digitalization and the rapid growth of SMEs. North America will remain an important market, as there has been substantial investment in advanced cybersecurity technologies through research and development.

By Region, Europe will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Demand for solid cybersecurity measures is driving the growth of the Breach and Attack Simulation Market in Europe. Regulation from the GDPR boosts this growth. France, one of Europe's largest data center suppliers, with over 2,200 cases of cyberattacks per day globally, has gained increased neutral data centers, boosting the need for breach and attack simulation solutions. breach and attack simulation tools have mainly been integrated with AI and machine learning to enhance functionalities. Due to this increase in functionality, Darktrace's "Heal AI" platform was thus able to identify threats in real time. Telecom companies also aggressively use breach and attack simulation to defend the complex infrastructures used by companies such as SecurityGen ACE-based platforms.

Top Key Companies in Breach and Attack Simulation Market:

The report profiles key players such as Cymulate(India), Attackiq(US), XM Cyber(Israel), Safebreach(Israel), Picus Security(US), Cytomate(Qatar), Reliaquest(US), Detectify(Sweden), Scythe(US), Breachlock(US).

