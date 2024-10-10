INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Keynotes on AI and Battery Growth to Shape the Future of Manufacturing at Advanced Design & Manufacturing Montréal

Transformation, sustainability, technology and expansion, key themes to be presented throughout over 40 hours of conference education.

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / Advanced Design & Manufacturing Montréal (ADM Montréal) , Québec's premier manufacturing event, is set to return to the Palais des congrès de Montréal on November 13-14, 2024, bringing together industry leaders, innovators and experts to explore the future of Québec's manufacturing sector. The event featuring over 250 exhibitors has announced its keynotes, sessions and product showcase schedules, highlighting a wide range of presentations of the latest Canadian innovations.

Québec's manufacturing sector is a vital part of the province's economy, contributing over $58 billion to Québec's GDP annually . ADM Montréal will serve as a key platform for professionals to discover new solutions, designs and strategies that enhance sustainability, efficiency and competitiveness.

Forward outlook keynotes for the event will include Paul Bird, Chief Commercial Officer at Port of Montréal , presenting "Empowering Québec's Manufacturing Future: Innovations and Resilience in Supply Chain Management " covering transformative innovation such as AI and blockchain to create resilience in supply chain management; and Victor Poudelet, Vice-President, Development and Operations and Michel Parent, Director, Battery Secto r at Propulsion Québec , on "Powering the Future: Innovations and Opportunities in Quebec's Electric Battery Industry," exploring expansion opportunities throughout the electric battery industry in Québec.

"Québec has long held a position of strength and leadership in manufacturing, not only within Canada but on the global stage. The province's industry is driven by innovation and resilience, particularly in its ability to integrate cutting-edge technologies like AI and advanced supply chain solutions," said John Lewinski, VP, Informa Markets Engineering. "The ingenuity and forward-thinking approach in Québec's manufacturing sector is unmatched, setting a standard that even the U.S. and other regions aspire to follow. With the focus on sustainability and embracing innovations, Québec will continue to pave the way in shaping the future of the rapidly evolving landscape."

Additional sessions include "Transforming Manufacturing: The Impact of AI on Québec's Industrial Landscape," which will explore how AI-driven technologies like predictive maintenance, smart automation and real-time data analytics are boosting productivity and optimizing supply chain efficiency. Another session, "Building a Greener Future: Sustainable Practices in Québec's Manufacturing Industry," will focus on renewable energy adoption, waste reduction strategies and the circular economy., highlighting how Québec's manufacturers are reducing the environmental impact while enhancing competitiveness.

Furthermore, the event will showcase new solutions and suppliers, including Creaform, Beckhoff, Automation, KUKA Robotics and more. The product showcase, featuring only the latest innovations from 2023 and 2024, will highlight cutting-edge technologies, while FabBatt will debut as a specialized showcase for Québec's battery manufacturing industry.

For more information on the schedule, and to register for ADM Montréal 2024, visit https://www.admmontreal.com/

