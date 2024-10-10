TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 10

10 October 2024

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Re: Dividend Announcement

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (the "Company") have declared that a dividend will be paid, in line with the Prospectus, representing the required final distribution of net income for the financial year ended 30 September 2024 as follows:



Ex-Dividend Date 17 October 2024

Record Date 18 October 2024

Payment Date 1 November 2024

Dividend per Share 1.380335 pence (Sterling)

As indicated previously, the Directors are delighted to announce that this will take the total dividend for the financial year ended 30 September 2024 to 7.380335 pence per share.

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:

George Shiel +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan