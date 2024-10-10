MoonLabs Becomes Klever Group's Official Game Studio

Leadership Changes and Message from Dio Ianakiara

Today marks an important milestone for MoonLabs Game Studios and Klever . Over the past year, we've launched exciting new features, made big improvements, and tackled nearly every challenge in our first jrpg game, Devikins. This journey has been a testament to our dedication, teamwork, progress, and I couldn't be prouder of what we've built together.

As we look forward to more launches and new opportunities, I feel my role as CEO of MoonLabs has come to a natural conclusion. I joined MoonLabs to guide the studio through a critical phase, and with many of those challenges now behind us, it feels like the right time for fresh leadership.

I am excited to announce my return as CEO of Klever and express my deepest gratitude to JP for his exceptional leadership during my time with MoonLabs. His efforts in expanding our market and fortifying our organization have been invaluable. Moving forward, JP will take on the role of Vice President of Klever, where he will spearhead key operational advancements, driving our focus on growth, business development, and global strategy. I am eager to continue working alongside him as we navigate this next phase of Klever's journey together.

In this new chapter, Klever and MoonLabs will be even more closely connected. MoonLabs will now officially be part of the Klever Group as the primary game studio for the Klever Blockchain. This integration aligns our shared vision and underscores our commitment to continuous innovation and growth within the Klever ecosystem.

I am equally excited to introduce Marlon Gomes as the new CEO of MoonLabs, with a carefully planned transition period over the next three months. During this time, Marlon and I will work closely together to ensure a smooth handover.

Marlon, now 28, is a co-founder of Klever and joined me at just 17 years old as our first team member. Over the years, I've had the privilege of mentoring Marlon, and he has played a pivotal role in advancing our shared vision of a decentralized ecosystem. His leadership in engineering and software development has elevated our technical standards, refined our creative vision, and strengthened our overall performance. With his expertise and inspiring outlook, I am confident Marlon will guide MoonLabs to even greater heights in gaming and web3.

To the Klever Community, I want to thank you for your continuous support over the years. Crypto and blockchain are challenging industries, but they mean everything to me. It means a chance for financial freedom and independence.

I promise to keep pushing Klever to new heights, working to improve our marketing, refine our software, and bring even more innovation. In our journey to make Klever one of the world's leading blockchains, you can count on me to bring my full dedication and a vision for success. We are on track to make Klever the most user friendly blockchain.

The Klever Team is, without a doubt, the best team I've ever had the privilege to work alongside. Our developers, designers, leaders, and collaborators are all deeply committed to excellence, working tirelessly not only to challenge the status quo but to elevate everything we do-both as professionals and as individuals.

I invite our entire community to join me in welcoming Marlon to this well-deserved position and supporting him as he leads us into a promising new chapter.

Together, let's look forward to an exciting future for Klever and MoonLabs .

Thank you for being a part of this journey.

Your only limit is you!

Dio Ianakiara

Contact:

Fernanda Lattario

fernanda@klever.io

SOURCE: Klever

View the original press release on accesswire.com