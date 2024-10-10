PB Financial Corporation Reports Record Third Quarter 2024 Earnings

ROCKY MOUNT, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO of PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX:PBNC), the holding company (the "Company") for Providence Bank, reported net income available to common shareholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, of $4.60 million compared to $3.10 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of 48.45%. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, net income available to common shareholders was $11.88 million compared to $10.55 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of 12.57%.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company reported total assets of $1.285 billion compared to $929.9 million on September 30, 2023, an increase of 38.22%. Total deposits were $1.084 billion and gross loans were $1.086 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2024, compared to total deposits of $729.3 million and gross loans of $775.0 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023, increases of 48.61% and 40.17% respectively.

Whitehurst commented, "I am very pleased to report record quarterly earnings along with a very strong nine-month period for the Company. The integration of Coastal Bank & Trust has gone very well. We have had growth in both loans and deposits since the completion of the merger in the legacy Coastal branches. I'm very pleased with the hard work and effort of our employees as we continue to perform well."

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, the Company had basic earnings of $4.37 per share compared to $4.61 per share for the same period last year, a decrease of 5.21%. As of September 30, 2024, the book value per common share was $39.70 compared to $33.04 on September 30, 2023, an increase of 20.16%. On August 23, 2024, the Company paid its third quarter dividend of $0.54 per share for each share of common stock outstanding. It was our 51st consecutively increased quarterly cash dividend paid to shareholders.

Providence Bank is a state-chartered community bank headquartered at 450 N. Winstead Avenue in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, with branches in Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Nashville, Wilson, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Holly Ridge, Morehead City and Richlands, as well as a loan production office in New Bern.

PB Financial Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets and Statements of Operations

Balance Sheets September 30, December 31, In Thousands 2024 2023 Assets (unaudited) * Cash and due from banks $ 17,819 $ 9,393 Interest-earning deposits with banks 22,451 15,585 Investment securities 110,533 98,045 Loans, gross 1,086,387 827,803 Allowance for credit losses (9,929 ) (6,743 ) Intangible assets 18,449 4,064 Other assets 39,645 34,240 Total assets $ 1,285,355 $ 982,387 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits $ 1,083,850 $ 803,536 Borrowed funds 58,444 83,697 Other liabilities 8,995 7,629 Shareholders' Equity 134,066 87,525 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,285,355 $ 982,387 Book value per share $ 39.70 $ 35.08 Tangible book value per share $ 33.39 $ 33.45

Statements of Operations For the three months ended For the nine months ended In Thousands September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest income $ 20,988 $ 13,472 $ 56,662 $ 38,459 Interest expense 9,473 5,962 26,257 15,589 Net interest income 11,515 7,510 30,405 22,870 Provision for credit losses 163 475 355 713 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 11,352 7,035 30,050 22,157 Non interest income 493 284 1,281 895 Non interest expense 5,475 3,232 14,701 9,383 Income before income taxes 6,370 4,087 16,630 13,669 Income tax expense 1,460 990 3,964 3,118 Net income 4,910 3,097 12,666 10,551 Preferred stock dividends 313 - 788 - Net income available to common stockholders $ 4,597 $ 3,097 $ 11,878 $ 10,551 Net income per common share - basic $ 1.60 $ 1.31 $ 4.37 $ 4.61 Net income per common share - diluted $ 1.54 $ 1.27 $ 4.20 $ 4.46

* Derived from audited financial statements

