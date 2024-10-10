PB Financial Corporation Reports Record Third Quarter 2024 Earnings

ROCKY MOUNT, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO of PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX:PBNC), the holding company (the "Company") for Providence Bank, reported net income available to common shareholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, of $4.60 million compared to $3.10 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of 48.45%. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, net income available to common shareholders was $11.88 million compared to $10.55 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of 12.57%.
As of September 30, 2024, the Company reported total assets of $1.285 billion compared to $929.9 million on September 30, 2023, an increase of 38.22%. Total deposits were $1.084 billion and gross loans were $1.086 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2024, compared to total deposits of $729.3 million and gross loans of $775.0 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023, increases of 48.61% and 40.17% respectively.
Whitehurst commented, "I am very pleased to report record quarterly earnings along with a very strong nine-month period for the Company. The integration of Coastal Bank & Trust has gone very well. We have had growth in both loans and deposits since the completion of the merger in the legacy Coastal branches. I'm very pleased with the hard work and effort of our employees as we continue to perform well."
For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, the Company had basic earnings of $4.37 per share compared to $4.61 per share for the same period last year, a decrease of 5.21%. As of September 30, 2024, the book value per common share was $39.70 compared to $33.04 on September 30, 2023, an increase of 20.16%. On August 23, 2024, the Company paid its third quarter dividend of $0.54 per share for each share of common stock outstanding. It was our 51st consecutively increased quarterly cash dividend paid to shareholders.
Providence Bank is a state-chartered community bank headquartered at 450 N. Winstead Avenue in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, with branches in Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Nashville, Wilson, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Holly Ridge, Morehead City and Richlands, as well as a loan production office in New Bern.
www.pbknc.com
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding PB Financial Corporation. Those statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "considers," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects," "would be," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations of management of PB Financial Corporation and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual or future results or events may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. PB Financial Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements in this press release. The information as of and for the quarters ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 as presented are unaudited.
For more information, contact:
Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO
252-467-2990; twhitehurst@pbknc.com
PB Financial Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets and Statements of Operations
Balance Sheets
September 30,
December 31,
In Thousands
2024
2023
Assets
(unaudited)
*
Cash and due from banks
$
17,819
$
9,393
Interest-earning deposits with banks
22,451
15,585
Investment securities
110,533
98,045
Loans, gross
1,086,387
827,803
Allowance for credit losses
(9,929
)
(6,743
)
Intangible assets
18,449
4,064
Other assets
39,645
34,240
Total assets
$
1,285,355
$
982,387
Liabilities and
Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
$
1,083,850
$
803,536
Borrowed funds
58,444
83,697
Other liabilities
8,995
7,629
Shareholders' Equity
134,066
87,525
Total liabilities and
stockholders' equity
$
1,285,355
$
982,387
Book value per share
$
39.70
$
35.08
Tangible book value per share
$
33.39
$
33.45
space
Statements of Operations
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
In Thousands
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Interest income
$
20,988
$
13,472
$
56,662
$
38,459
Interest expense
9,473
5,962
26,257
15,589
Net interest income
11,515
7,510
30,405
22,870
Provision for credit losses
163
475
355
713
Net interest income after
provision for credit losses
11,352
7,035
30,050
22,157
Non interest income
493
284
1,281
895
Non interest expense
5,475
3,232
14,701
9,383
Income before income taxes
6,370
4,087
16,630
13,669
Income tax expense
1,460
990
3,964
3,118
Net income
4,910
3,097
12,666
10,551
Preferred stock dividends
313
-
788
-
Net income available to common stockholders
$
4,597
$
3,097
$
11,878
$
10,551
Net income per common share - basic
$
1.60
$
1.31
$
4.37
$
4.61
Net income per common share - diluted
$
1.54
$
1.27
$
4.20
$
4.46
* Derived from audited financial statements
SOURCE: PB Financial Corporation
View the original press release on accesswire.com