10.10.2024
PB Financial Corporation Reports Record Third Quarter 2024 Earnings

ROCKY MOUNT, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO of PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX:PBNC), the holding company (the "Company") for Providence Bank, reported net income available to common shareholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, of $4.60 million compared to $3.10 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of 48.45%. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, net income available to common shareholders was $11.88 million compared to $10.55 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of 12.57%.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company reported total assets of $1.285 billion compared to $929.9 million on September 30, 2023, an increase of 38.22%. Total deposits were $1.084 billion and gross loans were $1.086 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2024, compared to total deposits of $729.3 million and gross loans of $775.0 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023, increases of 48.61% and 40.17% respectively.

Whitehurst commented, "I am very pleased to report record quarterly earnings along with a very strong nine-month period for the Company. The integration of Coastal Bank & Trust has gone very well. We have had growth in both loans and deposits since the completion of the merger in the legacy Coastal branches. I'm very pleased with the hard work and effort of our employees as we continue to perform well."

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, the Company had basic earnings of $4.37 per share compared to $4.61 per share for the same period last year, a decrease of 5.21%. As of September 30, 2024, the book value per common share was $39.70 compared to $33.04 on September 30, 2023, an increase of 20.16%. On August 23, 2024, the Company paid its third quarter dividend of $0.54 per share for each share of common stock outstanding. It was our 51st consecutively increased quarterly cash dividend paid to shareholders.

Providence Bank is a state-chartered community bank headquartered at 450 N. Winstead Avenue in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, with branches in Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Nashville, Wilson, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Holly Ridge, Morehead City and Richlands, as well as a loan production office in New Bern.

www.pbknc.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding PB Financial Corporation. Those statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "considers," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects," "would be," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations of management of PB Financial Corporation and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual or future results or events may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. PB Financial Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements in this press release. The information as of and for the quarters ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 as presented are unaudited.

For more information, contact:

Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO
252-467-2990; twhitehurst@pbknc.com

PB Financial Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets and Statements of Operations

Balance Sheets

September 30,

December 31,

In Thousands

2024

2023

Assets

(unaudited)

*

Cash and due from banks

$

17,819

$

9,393

Interest-earning deposits with banks

22,451

15,585

Investment securities

110,533

98,045

Loans, gross

1,086,387

827,803

Allowance for credit losses

(9,929

)

(6,743

)

Intangible assets

18,449

4,064

Other assets

39,645

34,240

Total assets

$

1,285,355

$

982,387

Liabilities and

Stockholders' Equity

Deposits

$

1,083,850

$

803,536

Borrowed funds

58,444

83,697

Other liabilities

8,995

7,629

Shareholders' Equity

134,066

87,525

Total liabilities and

stockholders' equity

$

1,285,355

$

982,387

Book value per share

$

39.70

$

35.08

Tangible book value per share

$

33.39

$

33.45

space

Statements of Operations

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

In Thousands

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Interest income

$

20,988

$

13,472

$

56,662

$

38,459

Interest expense

9,473

5,962

26,257

15,589

Net interest income

11,515

7,510

30,405

22,870

Provision for credit losses

163

475

355

713

Net interest income after

provision for credit losses

11,352

7,035

30,050

22,157

Non interest income

493

284

1,281

895

Non interest expense

5,475

3,232

14,701

9,383

Income before income taxes

6,370

4,087

16,630

13,669

Income tax expense

1,460

990

3,964

3,118

Net income

4,910

3,097

12,666

10,551

Preferred stock dividends

313

-

788

-

Net income available to common stockholders

$

4,597

$

3,097

$

11,878

$

10,551

Net income per common share - basic

$

1.60

$

1.31

$

4.37

$

4.61

Net income per common share - diluted

$

1.54

$

1.27

$

4.20

$

4.46

* Derived from audited financial statements

SOURCE: PB Financial Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
