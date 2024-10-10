Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
ACCESSWIRE
10.10.2024 16:26 Uhr
47 Leser
ALKEME Insurance: ALKEME Acquires Sarrica Insurance Group

ALKEME expands Northeast footprint with latest acquisition

LADERA RANCH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / ALKEME, a Top 35 Insurance Brokerage, announced the acquisition of Sarrica Insurance Group, a Franklin Square, New York-based full-service insurance agency. This strategic move further strengthens ALKEME's growing footprint in the Northeast region and enhances its specialized offerings in key niche markets.

ALKEME Acquires Sarrica Insurance Group

ALKEME Acquires Sarrica Insurance Group
ALKEME expands Northeast footprint with latest acquisition

Sarrica Insurance Group brings extensive expertise in property and casualty insurance, with a particular focus on high-net-worth personal lines, commercial and residential real estate, condo associations, New York contractors, as well as the auto repair and collision industries.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sarrica Insurance Group to the ALKEME family," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "Their team's extensive knowledge in key P&C sectors aligns perfectly with our growth strategy and commitment to providing tailored insurance solutions. This acquisition not only expands our presence in the Northeast but also adds valuable niche expertise to our platform."

"Partnering with ALKEME opens up exciting opportunities for our team and clients," said Santino F. Sarrica, President of Sarrica Insurance Group. "We look forward to leveraging ALKEME's growth platform and resources to expand our reach while continuing to deliver the personalized service our clients expect."

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 50 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 40 locations in 22 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal one of the top 35 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #5 fastest-growing broker. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

Contact Information

Josh Benveniste
Marketing
jbenveniste@alkemeins.com

SOURCE: ALKEME Insurance

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
