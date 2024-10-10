Unpack'd Technologies: ChooseBetween.Us Launches to Help Voters Match with a Presidential Candidate in the Upcoming 2024 Election

New Platform Helps Undecided Voters Find Candidate Compatibility

With the 2024 presidential election less than a month away, there is a percentage of voters that remain undecided. Unpack'd Technologies, a Denver-based developer of smart relationship apps designed to create lasting relationships, announced today the launch of ChooseBetween.us , a new platform with an intelligent algorithm that removes voter uncertainty by matching users with their ideal candidate.

ChooseBetween.us offers an interactive user experience, guiding voters through a series of engaging questions that have been designed to help identify the candidate that best reflects their views. The resulting match highlights candidate compatibility with either Vice President Kamala Harris, or former President Donald J. Trump, which users can then share through social channels to show their support.

"We created ChooseBetween.us to cut through the noise with a personalized user experience to guide undecided voters to candidate compatibility." said Zackary Lewis, CEO of Unpack'd Technologies. "Our mission is to help every voter feel confident in their choice, while providing essential voter registration tools offered through a partnership with Vote.org to encourage people to vote!"

The announcement of ChooseBetween.us is timely ahead Colorado voters receiving their mail-in ballots, and Donald J. Trump's planned event in Aurora, Colorado this Friday, October 11th.

ChooseBetween.us is a non-partisan platform that aims to help undecided and independent voters identify a candidate "match" in the upcoming presidential election.

"We want voters to feel like they're part of something bigger," added Zackary Lewis. "By making the experience of matching with a candidate fun and informative, we hope to increase voter turnout in this 2024 election."

Unpack'd Technologies is a developer of smart dating applications designed to guide people to lasting relationships. ChooseBetween.us is their latest innovation, providing a non-partisan, voter-friendly platform to help voters discover their ideal candidate in the upcoming election. With a simplified web and mobile user experience, personalized match results, and additional voter resources, ChooseBetween.us empowers users to make an informed choice in this election, and vote.

