Donnerstag, 10.10.2024
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
10.10.2024 16:48 Uhr
Bybit Strengthens EU Growth Strategy in Austria, Reinforcing Commitment to Compliance

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second largest cryptocurrency exchange, is pleased to confirm that it is pursuing regulatory licensing in Austria as part of its ongoing commitment to compliance and expansion in key markets.

Bybit Logo

Bybit is actively exploring ways to contribute to Austria's burgeoning cryptocurrency ecosystem. The exchange will launch operations subject to approval by local authorities, ensuring full compliance with regulatory standards at the appropriate time.

Bybit also acknowledges the Austrian regulatory authorities for their dedication to fostering a secure, transparent, and trustworthy environment. We value their approach in working with industry leaders like us to establish a "Best-in-Class" regulatory framework and foster secure financial innovation.

Bybit is currently not licensed in Austria and thus does neither actively offer its services in Austria nor to the Austrian market. Bybit will only start doing so upon receiving appropriate licensing. Our team is diligently working to determine the optimal timing for a potential launch. We will provide updates on our plans in the coming weeks.

Upon the approval of the license in Austria, Bybit will start offering its services. Our team is dedicated to providing a secure, reliable, and user-friendly platform for cryptocurrency trading. We look forward to contributing to the growth and development of the Austrian digital asset ecosystem.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second largest crypto exchange by trading volume with 50 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-strengthens-eu-growth-strategy-in-austria-reinforcing-commitment-to-compliance-302273073.html

